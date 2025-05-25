Rams Defense on Verge of Going Supernova in 2026
The Los Angeles Rams are a team on the rise but despite their strong roster, the team could once again say "f them picks" in a new way to go all in for what could be Matthew Stafford's final season in 2026.
Currently, the Rams own two first round picks and while one of those selections is likely to be used on a quarterback, the Rams stayed away from drafting a defensive back in 2025, making it seem likely they will do so next season, especially with Darious Williams, Ahkello Witherspoon, Cobie Durant, and Kam Curl all expected to be free agents.
Thus, Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick put forth a list of defensive back prospects to keep an eye on and if the Rams do trade for Jalen Ramsey, something I currently expect them to do, the Rams may be investing into their safety room and have two solid prospects to choose from in Ohio State's Caleb Downs and Oregon's Dillon Thieneman.
Downs, a National Champion with Ohio State and an SEC Champion with Alabama, appears to be the last great defensive back coached by Nick Saban.
"Sean Taylor and Eric Berry were the highest-drafted safeties ever, each going No. 5 overall in their respective drafts," wrote Chadwick. "Downs is poised to either match or exceed that draft position as he currently projects as the best prospect in the 2026 class. After transferring from Alabama last offseason, he has been the most valuable safety in college football over the past two seasons, according to PFF’s wins above average metric. His 91.7 PFF grade in that span is second among all FBS safetie,s while his 91.2 coverage grade is third. Downs is also a fantastic run defender, leading all players on this list with 35 run-defense stops and an 88.5 run-defense grade since 2023."
"Downs is an incredibly versatile player who can thrive at free safety, slot corner or in the box. Not to mention, he’s a dynamic punt returner as well."
Thieneman is an outstanding talent that was on a bad Purdue team in 2023 and 2024. Now at Oregon, he has the resources to shine.
"Thieneman’s sophomore season at Purdue wasn’t nearly as good as his freshman year. He posted just a 72.4 PFF grade after earning an 89.5 grade in 2023. Much of that can be attributed to the Boilermakers lining him up at free safety far less, a role he excels at with his elite speed and ball skills."
"His 89.4 PFF grade since 2023 is still fourth among returning FBS safeties, and he has 80.0-plus grades in coverage and run defense in that span. Thieneman’s arguably the best centerfielder in college football and is one of the best athletes in the nation as well. Dan Lanning should have a lot of fun incorporating his range into his defense."
Two names to keep an eye on.
