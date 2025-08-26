Rams Make Unexpected Trade Before Finalizing Roster
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to make several roster decisions on Tuesday before they must finalize their 53-man roster before the NFL's 4:00 PM EST deadline. In order to make room on their roster, the Rams have traded offensive lineman KT Leveston to the Cleveland Browns.
"Browns trade: Cleveland is trading with the Rams for OT KT Leveston and giving up a 7th in 2028, source said," reported NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.
Leveston, who has alternated between guard and tackle, was a 2024 seventh-round pick who spent all of last season on injured reserve. Leveston never played an official snap for the Rams.
What does the move mean?
To be honest, the move doesn't mean much except the Rams are picking up a draft pick for a player they likely would have parted ways with anyway. However, for other players on the roster, this could mean that their time with the Rams will continue.
Justin Dedich
One of the players Sean McVay has gone out of his way to acknowledge throughout training camp and preseason has been Justin Dedich. The backup interior offensive lineman has routinely been rotated in and when gifted his opportunities, he's proven he can provide the depth needed to sustain a winning effort.
This move all but confirms Dedich will make the roster.
Alaric Jackson
While Alaric Jackson's roster spot was never in question, the decision to have him active for week one just got a bit easier. While it's unclear if Jackson will play week one at this moment, the fact that the Rams haven't placed him on injured reserve or the Non-football injury list means his return his expected sooner than later.
The fact that the Rams willingly traded away a player who could fill in during a scenario where Jackson would miss extended time is a positive for the team and Jackson.
The Tackles
The move also confirms what we have all been expecting. D.J. Humphries, Warren McClendon, and David Quessenberry will likely make the 53-man roster. They didn't play in the preseason finale and both Humphries an McClendon didn't play during preseason at all.
The Rams have no questions about them at all.
