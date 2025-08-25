Rams Final Roster Cuts Tracker
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are a day away from finalizing their 53-man roster.
As we tick down closer to Tuesday's cut day, here is more information on the process.
Roster Details
The deadline to be at 53 players is on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Players with fewer than four accrued seasons will go to the waiver wire. Players with more than four accrued seasons become free agents.
The waiver wire is the 2025 NFL Draft order, which has the Rams at the No. 26 spot. The order does not reset after each move, either, so the Rams are 26th in line for all waiver wire adds, despite their decision to trade away the pick. If the Rams claim a player, he goes to the 53-man roster, and they have to make a corresponding move to release a player.
Teams can put two players on IR before final cuts and activate them later in the season, but they have to miss at least four games. Players on PUP who are not activated on Tuesday must miss at least four games also.
Teams can then begin building their 16-man practice squad. Of those 16 players, six can be veterans. The rest must have fewer than four accrued seasons.
With all of this in mind, follow below with us for each move as the Rams get down to 53 players.
Waived Players
TE McCallan Castles
S Malik Dixon-Williams
OL Ben Dooley
DT Decarius Hawthorne
G John Leglue
C Mike McAllister
OLB Josh Pearcy
DL Da'Jon Terry
OT Trey Wedig
QB Dresser Winn
ILB Tony Fields II
Traded Players
None
Released Players
OLB Brennan Jackson (Per Adam Schefter)
Early Analysis
- The Rams' decision to move away from Brennan Jackson signals the Rams' intent to keep Desjuan Johnson and Nick Hampton. While only time will tell if that's true, Johnson's chances of making the roster just got a whole lot better.
