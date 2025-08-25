Ram Digest

Rams Final Roster Cuts Tracker

Here's your one-stop shop for immediate updates on the Los Angeles Rams' final roster cuts.

Brock Vierra

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay (left) talks with wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are a day away from finalizing their 53-man roster.

As we tick down closer to Tuesday's cut day, here is more information on the process.

Roster Details

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead (left) talks with Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The deadline to be at 53 players is on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Players with fewer than four accrued seasons will go to the waiver wire. Players with more than four accrued seasons become free agents.

The waiver wire is the 2025 NFL Draft order, which has the Rams at the No. 26 spot. The order does not reset after each move, either, so the Rams are 26th in line for all waiver wire adds, despite their decision to trade away the pick. If the Rams claim a player, he goes to the 53-man roster, and they have to make a corresponding move to release a player.

Teams can put two players on IR before final cuts and activate them later in the season, but they have to miss at least four games. Players on PUP who are not activated on Tuesday must miss at least four games also.

Teams can place up to 2 players on IR before final cuts and still activate them later — but they must miss at least 4 games to start the season. Players on PUP or NFI all camp and not activated by Tuesday also must miss at least 4 games.

Teams can then begin building their 16-man practice squad. Of those 16 players, six can be veterans. The rest must have fewer than four accrued seasons.

With all of this in mind, follow below with us for each move as the Rams get down to 53 players.

Waived Players

TE McCallan Castles

S Malik Dixon-Williams

OL Ben Dooley

DT Decarius Hawthorne

G John Leglue

C Mike McAllister

OLB Josh Pearcy

DL Da'Jon Terry

OT Trey Wedig

QB Dresser Winn

ILB Tony Fields II

Released Players

May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Brennan Jackson (44) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

OLB Brennan Jackson (Per Adam Schefter)

Brock Vierra
