Rams 53-Man Roster Projection: Who Makes Sean McVay's Squad?
The Los Angeles Rams have completed the preseason, and the next step is getting the roster down to 53.
So, who do we have making the Rams in our post-preseason 53-man roster projection? We break it down below.
QB (3): Matthew Stafford, Jimmy Garoppolo, Stetson Bennett
This is probably the most obvious answer. With Stafford back and a development plan in place for Bennett, it's all systems go as long as Stafford's health holds up.
RB (3): Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Jarquez Hunter (R)
Williams picked up a well-deserved extension during training camp while both Corum and Hunter flashed their individual skills in preseason play. The fact both men missed the preseason finale is a good indication of where they stand. Hopefully, Cody Schrader is able to pick up a practice squad spot.
WR (6): Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington, Xavier Smith, Konata Mumpfield (R)
All six players listed above are the only receivers on the roster who did not play in the preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns. Nothing more to say.
TE (4): Tyler Higbee, Terrance Ferguson (R), Davis Allen, Colby Parkinson
The Rams are rumored to want to use more two-tight-end sets. While Ferguson was the star on Saturday, Allen has made unbelievable plays during training camp. I think Parkinson's overall value allows him to stick around.
OL (9): Alaric Jackson, D.J. Humphries, Steve Avila, Beaux Limmer, Kevin Dotson, Coleman Shelton, Rob Havenstein, Warren McClendon, Justin Dedich
These five starters and four backups have the one quality Sean McVay is looking for, and that's versatility. These linemen give McVay strength and coverage at every position.
EDGE (5): Jared Verse, Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart, Brennan Jackson, Nick Hampton
Another group with a strong preseason, Jackson's rampage over the past few weeks of games and practices could allow him to see more playing time while Hampton provides good depth and a tremendous benefit on special teams.
DL (6): Braden Fiske, Poona Ford, Kobie Turner, Ty Hamilton (R), Tyler Davis, Larell Murchinson
Desjuan Johnson just missed the cut as these six men look to define the future of the Rams in the trenches.
LB (5): Nate Landman, Omar Speights, Troy Reeder, Pooh Paul Jr (R), Shaun Dolac (R)
While Reeder is likely safe considering he didn't play in preseason, both Paul Jr and Dolac have impressed as signal callers, tacklers, and NFL-caliber linebackers. Two whiffs by the NFL that the Rams took advantage of.
CB (4): Darious Williams, Ahkello Witherspoon, Cobie Durant, Emmanuel Forbes Jr
The present and the future for the Rams cornerback room, they go light as they have a plethora of defensive backs waiting in the wings on the practice squad.
CB (5): Kam Curl, Kamren Kinchens, Jaylen McCollough, Quentin Lake, Josh Wallace
Nothing new to see here. The only difference from last season is Wallace taking on a different role within the same secondary.
Specialists (3): Joshua Karty, Ethan Evans, Alex Ward
It's always a Karty party.
