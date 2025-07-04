Two Former Rams Make a Notable List
After they were founded in 1936, the Los Angeles Rams grew into one of the most well-respected organizations in the National Football League. The Rams are one of the most storied franchises in the league, after producing several all-time great players.
This is especially the case at the quarterback position, where the Rams have had their fair share of great players.
The Rams currently have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL on their roster, Matthew Stafford. However, throughout their history, the Rams have had two of the best quarterbacks of all time, Kurt Warner and Norm Van Brocklin. Both quarterbacks played in significantly different eras and under a different set of rules in many ways, but each was critical to the organization's growth.
Van Brocklin led the Rams to their first Super Bowl.
Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports recently released a list of the top 30 quarterbacks in NFL history. He based his list on Individual accolades, records set, team success, and enduring legacy.
DeArdo ranked Van Brocklin as the 30th-best quarterback of all time. Van Brocklin made it to nine Pro Bowls and was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1971.
"Van Brocklin helped revolutionize the quarterback position during the 1960s. After leading the Rams to the NFL title game in 1950, Van Brocklin capped off his career by leading the [Philadelphia] Eagles to a win over Vince Lombardi's [Green Bay] Packers in the 1960 NFL title game," DeArdo said.
DeArdo ranked Warner as the 19th-best quarterback of all time.
"Warner's story was so unbelievable that it was actually made into a movie. Warner toiled as a grocery store clerk before enjoying success in the Arena Football League, before getting an opportunity with the Rams. Warner then seized his opportunity to play when an injury ended then-Rams starting QB Trent Green's season during the 1999 preseason," DeArdo said.
"Warner quickly took the NFL by storm, becoming the first QB in history to throw three touchdowns in each of his first three starts. He capped off his storybook season by winning MVP honors in Super Bowl XXXIV on the strength of his game-winning touchdown pass to Isaac Bruce.
"Warner won two league MVP awards and played in two more Super Bowls. While his team lost both times, Warner threw for the second and third-highest totals in Super Bowl history at that time (his 414 yards in the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Titans was the highest single-game total at the time)."
Go and like our Facebook page today and give us your thoughts, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI, and you will never miss any Rams content this season!