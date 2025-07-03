The Rams' Most Critical Position Battle Heading into Training Camp
The Los Angeles Rams have invested a significant amount of resources in improving their roster this offseason. However, their most notable additions have happened on the offensive side of the ball.
If they hope to make a deeper playoff run this upcoming season, Los Angeles needs their defense to perform better this season than it did last season.
Jacob Infante of the Pro Football Network believes the Rams' group of linebackers will present the team's most significant training camp position battle.
"The Los Angeles Rams struggled to find consistency at linebacker last season. With former starter Christian Rozeboom now in Carolina, it figures to be a key position battle for them in training camp," Infante said.
"Omar Speights and Troy Reeder both saw sporadic starting time last year, but neither was particularly elite. The Rams signed Nate Landman in free agency, and he figures to compete for a starting spot. Keep an eye on Chris Paul Jr., their fifth-round pick this year, who feels like a great value selection that late in the 2025 NFL Draft."
After a serviceable tenure with the Atlanta Falcons, Landman joins the Rams looking to make even more of a name for himself. While Landman still has room for improvement, he has a chance to be an asset for the Rams this upcoming season if he continues to develop at the same pace.
Shortly after joining the Rams, Landman noted a few key factors that influenced his decision to join the team.
“For me, a lot of things went into it. One is the success of this program. Two, I'm a West Coast kid. Growing up in California and coming back home was a clear choice. Then, I built a pretty strong relationship last year with [Senior Defensive Assistant] Jimmy Lake. All those things combined allowed for an easy decision. Just super excited to be here, grateful for the opportunity, and excited to get rolling,” Landman said.
“There’s going to be differences for sure. Everybody's got their own flavor. I’m excited to have some familiarity with the defense, knowing how we want to attack offenses, some of the scheme stuff, and some of the verbiage. I think that'll make an easy transition for me coming from a similar scheme and having someone like Jimmy Lake that I have a relationship with.”
