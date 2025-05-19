Greatest Rams of All Time Pt. 1: Offensive Playmakers
In a new series, we're debating who are the greatest Los Angeles Rams of all time. A tough challenge for a franchise with such a storied history.
For the offensive skill players, considering the usage of running backs and receivers, we've broken the positions up by how they rotate in a regular football game. Thus, there is one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, and one tight end. Let's debate.
Disclaimer: Each player will only be considered based on their time with the franchise. Any achievements made with another franchise have been disregarded.
Quarterback: Kurt Warner (1998-2003)
Despite Norm Van Brocklin, Bob Waterfield and Matthew Stafford's best efforts, it would take a lot for Kurt Warner to come off the top of the mountain, having won two MVP awards, Super Bowl MVP, and Super Bowl XXXIV with the franchise.
Warner was without a doubt the best quarterback in the NFL for a three-year stretch with St. Louis.
Running Back: Eric Dickerson (1983-1987)
NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 1986, NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1983, four time First-Team All-Pro, three time NFL rushing yards leader, 1,808 yards as a rookie, an NFL record 2,105 yards in his second year, and in his worst season with the franchise, Dickerson had 1,234 yards. Legend.
Running Back: Marshall Faulk (1999-2006)
It seems the Colts love to share Hall of Fame talents with teams in the West, as not only did two first overall pick quarterbacks, originally selected by the Colts, go on to win Super Bowls for the Denver Broncos, the Rams, and Colts share two Hall of Fame running backs in Dickerson and Marshall Faulk.
A Super Bowl champion, NFL MVP, three-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year awards, stemming from 1999-2001, and three First-Team All-Pro selections cement Faulk's place in franchise history.
Wide Receiver: Isaac Bruce (1994-2007)
A Los Angeles Junior College legend, Bruce played 197 games for the Rams, where he won a Super Bowl, is a four-time Pro Bowler, and is a member of the 10,000-yard receiving club. Bruce's number 80 is one of eight numbers retired by the Rams, joining Bob Waterfield, Faulk, Dickerson, and Jackie Slater on offense.
Wide Receiver: Cooper Kupp (2017-2024)
If not for injuries, Kupp may be the greatest wide receiver in franchise history. A Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP, 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, triple crown winner, first-team All-Pro selection, and one of the keys Sean McVay used to unlock Jared Goff and the shackles preventing the Rams from postseason success.
Wide Receiver: Elroy Hirsch (1949-1957)
Before Cooper Kupp in 2021, the last time a member of the Los Angeles Rams won the triple crown was in 1951 when Elroy Hirsch put up 66 catches, 1,495 yards, and 17 touchdowns in 12 games.
He was Tavon Austin/ Alvin Kamara back in the 50s, playing both receiver and running back, breaking out as a pass catcher once he established himself as a permanent receiver in his fifth professional season. He won an NFL Championship for the Rams in 1951.
Tight End: Tyler Higbee (2016-Present)
Super Bowl Champion, Rams all-time leader in tight end receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. As he enters his 10th year with the Rams, many tight ends have come and gone but Higbee has been a consistent presence. There's a reason for that.
