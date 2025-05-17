Rams' Sean McVay Truly Among NFL's Elite
While the Rams have to look towards the future, especially with their roster, there are two more contracts that the team will have to prioritize after the 2025 season.
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay was given an extension along with general manager Les Snead after the team's victory in Super Bowl LVI which keeps them under contract until the 2026 season. No NFL head coach is willing to work with only one year remaining on their deal unless they're on the hot seat so McVay could be on the verge of a record-breaking extension.
McVay is currently the fifth-highest-paid head coach in the NFL, according to Sports Illustrated's Eva Geitheim, receiving a salary of $15 million per season.
"The Los Angeles Rams took a risk when they hired Sean McVay as the youngest coach in the modern era of the NFL, but that risk has paid off." Wrote Geitheim. "The offensive genius turned the Rams around, and led them to a Super Bowl appearance in his second season. Three years later, he helped the Rams win the franchise's second Super Bowl, and Los Angeles remains a consistent threat under his tutelage. McVay is already the franchise leader in wins by a coach, and has spurned an impressive coaching tree."
"McVay most recently signed a four-year extension with the Rams in 2022, which has him signed through the '26 season."
Currently, the Kansas City Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid is the highest-paid head man in the NFL at $20 million, and his deal could lay out the blueprint for McVay's next extension.
"There is no active head coach in the NFL that deserves to be the highest-paid more than Andy Reid. Reid is the NFL's most experienced active coach, with the most Super Bowl victories and appearances and the most wins overall. Reid is a surefire Hall of Famer, and ranks fourth on the prestigious all-time coaching wins list with a 273-146-1 record. He has combined for 301 regular season and postseason wins and is second all-time in career postseason wins, only trailing Bill Belichick."
"Reid most recently signed a five-year, $100 million deal with the Chiefs in 2024, following his third Super Bowl win," Sports Illustrated said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another McVay story.
Please let us know your thoughts on this McVay story when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE