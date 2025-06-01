Rams' Rivals Stated To Have Insufficient Head Coach-Quarterback Pairings
The Los Angeles Rams are fortunate to have both Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford, according to Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame, teams who don't have elite partnerships at the head coach and quarterback positions often fail to win the Super Bowl.
"In the Super Bowl era, there have been 59 champions," wrote Verderame. "Only nine have won a title without a quarterback who wasn’t an All-Pro/Hall of Famer or a coach who certainly will, or already has, ended up in the Hall of Fame."
The Rams can attest to this, as both Super Bowl victories in franchise history came with Hall of Fame-caliber head coaches and quarterbacks.
However, Verderame isn't high on the head coach-quarterback pairings in the NFC West, listing the Seattle Seahawks at 21 and the Arizona Cardinals at 19.
Seattle remains an unknown entering 2025 due to massive roster turnover, especially on offense with Geno Smith, D.K. Metcalf, and Tyler Lockett departing the organization this offseason.
"Coach/QB: Mike Macdonald (23) and Sam Darnold (19)"
"The Seahawks were in the mix for a playoff spot last year but ultimately fell short. In the offseason, they brought in Sam Darnold after trading Geno Smith, having seen Darnold throw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns for the Vikings. While Darnold was given a three-year deal, it’s a pay-as-you-go situation, with Darnold needing to prove he can repeat his prior success."
The problem is that Seattle doesn't really believe in him, structuring his deal to give Seattle an out after one season while drafting Jalen Milroe. If Darnold struggles, it's only a matter of when regarding a potential quarterback change.
"Coach/QB: Jonathan Gannon (26) and Kyler Murray (15)"
"Gannon’s Cardinals were surprisingly competitive last year, winning eight games. Now, after what appears to be a solid draft combined with the offseason signing of edge rusher Josh Sweat, Arizona could contend for a playoff berth. Murray flourished in his first season under coordinator Drew Petzing, throwing for 3,851 yards and 21 touchdowns while completing 68.8% of his attempts."
Unfortunately, I believe Arizona is ranked too low on this list. Kyler Murray finally proved he is able to stay healthy, they have one of the best tight ends in the NFL, a prolific rushing attack, a burgeoning defense, and a wide receiver ready to break out in Marvin Harrison Jr. Watch out for the Cardinals.
