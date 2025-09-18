Rams Practice Report: The Battle For Snaps Has Intensified
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued in their week three preparations as they look to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of last season's NFC Divisional Round playoff game. The Rams have been unified in their message that this is an important game because all NFL games are important, but while the Eagles themselves may not be the first thing on the team's mind, getting over the hurdle that is a strong, tested opponent is.
Here's what I saw in practice.
The battle for snaps has intensified as there are three factors for which we could see movement along the average snaps dolled out so far.
The Interior Defensive Line
Make no mistake about it, Kobie Turner and Poona Ford will get theirs but with Braden Fiske's game status up in the air, Tyler Davis has taken initiative in drills and his steady improvement is as clear as day. Not only has there been a continuous improvement with his hands, his feet are quick, his base is low and his punch is coming out with a thud.
While we won't know what the snap count will look like until game time, Davis has made it clear that whenever he gets called upon, he will be ready to carry the Clemson tradition of dominant defensive linemen when he puts on the colors of the Rams.
Kyren Williams and Blake Corum
Sean McVay stated that the snap split will likely be 65:35 in favor of Williams, but on the field, especially during individual drills, Corum is pushing Williams to the limit. Don't be mistaken, Williams has been flying at full speed. This appears to be another situation of iron sharpening iron.
Make no mistake, it's all love in the running back room, especially since both men have come from programs where selfless service towards the ultimate goal is an ingrained mindset, but just because they're giving as teammates does not mean they're not trying to take as many snaps as each man can.
While Williams remains the better all-around player, Corum's shiftiness, vision, and explosive movements into gaps are hard to ignore. In fact, it's down right mesmerizing.
Terrance Ferguson continues to grow
Everything about Ferguson's work ethic and approach says he wants to play right now and while he's improved in his abilities as a blocker, there remains a few details about the game and a few nuances about the position Ferguson has yet to master.
Still though, Ferguson will get his shot soon. However, McVay is more than justified with his slow and steady approach because come the later part of the season, Ferguson is one of several aces McVay is keeping under wraps.
