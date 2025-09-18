Mike LaFleur Talks Rams Approach to Eagles Defense
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams held practice at their facility on Thursday as they continue preparations for their week two matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, a rematch from last season's playoff classic.
Before practice, both offensive and defensive coordinators, Mike LaFleur and Chris Shula spoke to reporters. Puka Nacua and Jared Verse spoke after.
Q: What do you attribute some of the explosive runs in the game against the Titans to?
“I thought our guys played well. I think when you run the football well, it's a combination of a lot of things. I think all 11 have to contribute. That’s the quarterback getting us in and out of the right things. That's receivers, tight ends and offensive linemen doing what they're supposed to do. That’s the [Running] backs being able to read it out and trust, where’s the point of attack? What's the intent? You look at it and you see, [Wide Receiver] Puka [Nacua] has a big explosive run on the fourth down-and-one."
"I thought Blake did an excellent job. You could see on that four-play drive where the third play represented a big explosion from him. Then, on the second down-and-10, those were excellent runs. I thought Kyren had some excellent runs in four-minute. It’s always about the team, but I thought those guys did a really nice job. It was very good to see. Any good offense that I've been a part of has the ability to do both. If defenses want to commit to one or the other, the good offenses can make them pay. You're still playing 11-on-11."
"No different than when defense has some good things that they're doing, there still are some different holes, voids or vacancies or things that they leave themselves susceptible to. No different than us from an offensive perspective. I was really pleased with that. They did a good job slowing us down a little bit earlier and I thought we played with better fundamentals and techniques as the game went on. We're going to have to do that earlier in the game if we want to be able to get the result we want against a great opponent this week.”
