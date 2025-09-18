Ram Digest

Rams Practice Report: Team Rallies Ahead of Critical Week 3 Matchup

The Los Angeles Rams had a solid practice where they made sure to emphasize the little things

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and Tennessee Titans safety Quandre Diggs (28) talk after the Titans’ 33-19 loss to the Rams at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams got back to work on Wednesday as they look to go to 3-0 on the season, last doing so during their Super Bowl-winning season of 2021.

In pursuit of that goal, the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles stand in front of them. Here's what you need to know from practice.

Injuries

Steve Avila and Braden Fiske missed practice. Colby Parkinson was limited. The game status for all three remains unknown. In the mean time, the rest of the roster is ready to play on Sunday.

The Defensive Line

With the Fiske missing practice, Kobie Turner, Poona Ford, and Tyler Davis brought the intensity on Wednesday.

Kobie Turner

Turner was the same, excellent self he always is. Fast hands, strong base, and the leader of the group, Turner put in another fine day of work.

Poona Ford

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) slides under Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) on a keeper during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ford 's punch was evident on Wednesday. The Rams have various tools they use for training and Ford was whacking all targets with effortless precision and intensity. This game is going to come down to who controls the line of scrimmage and for Ford, a natural run-stopper, his ability to not only penetrate but maintain control in the trenches will be paramount.

Tyler Davis

Davis is another player who must rise to the occasion, as it's unclear if Fiske will play. The hands look fast and violent like it always has, and after two solid games to open up his second season, this is where Davis could establish his long-term place within the rotation.

Jared Verse and Byron Young

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) and linebacker Jared Verse (8) celebrate a sack against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Both men were locked in, and it's clear Josaiah Stewart is feeding off the energy. Don't forget about Nick Hampton, who has quietly re-established his place on the team after injury last season. Both players have been everything to this defense over the past two seasons, and after watching not just the way that they work but their approach to the work and to the game, both men are ready for Sunday.

Blake Corum

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In drills, Corum looks shifty, explosive, and motivated. After tasting what could be his next role in week two, Corum has put the pedal to the metal and is pressing for more playing time. Sean McVay stated he likes a 65:35 split between Kyren Williams and Corum, but if Corum keeps working like this, that could change.

