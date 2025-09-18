Rams Practice Report: Team Rallies Ahead of Critical Week 3 Matchup
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams got back to work on Wednesday as they look to go to 3-0 on the season, last doing so during their Super Bowl-winning season of 2021.
In pursuit of that goal, the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles stand in front of them. Here's what you need to know from practice.
Injuries
Steve Avila and Braden Fiske missed practice. Colby Parkinson was limited. The game status for all three remains unknown. In the mean time, the rest of the roster is ready to play on Sunday.
The Defensive Line
With the Fiske missing practice, Kobie Turner, Poona Ford, and Tyler Davis brought the intensity on Wednesday.
Kobie Turner
Turner was the same, excellent self he always is. Fast hands, strong base, and the leader of the group, Turner put in another fine day of work.
Poona Ford
Ford 's punch was evident on Wednesday. The Rams have various tools they use for training and Ford was whacking all targets with effortless precision and intensity. This game is going to come down to who controls the line of scrimmage and for Ford, a natural run-stopper, his ability to not only penetrate but maintain control in the trenches will be paramount.
Tyler Davis
Davis is another player who must rise to the occasion, as it's unclear if Fiske will play. The hands look fast and violent like it always has, and after two solid games to open up his second season, this is where Davis could establish his long-term place within the rotation.
Jared Verse and Byron Young
Both men were locked in, and it's clear Josaiah Stewart is feeding off the energy. Don't forget about Nick Hampton, who has quietly re-established his place on the team after injury last season. Both players have been everything to this defense over the past two seasons, and after watching not just the way that they work but their approach to the work and to the game, both men are ready for Sunday.
Blake Corum
In drills, Corum looks shifty, explosive, and motivated. After tasting what could be his next role in week two, Corum has put the pedal to the metal and is pressing for more playing time. Sean McVay stated he likes a 65:35 split between Kyren Williams and Corum, but if Corum keeps working like this, that could change.
