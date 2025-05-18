Where Rams' Williams' Market Value Sits for 2026
Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams has been one of the best running backs in the National Football League for multiple years. At the same time, he is also one of the more underrated running backs the league has to offer.
Extension rumors have circled since the conclusion of the 2024 campaign, as 2025 is his final year under his rookie contract. For a player like Williams, a pretty penny would have to be spent, especially with how consistent he has been since getting the main running back on this Rams roster.
The franchise does possess the talents of Blake Corum, but after seeing what Williams brings as a former fifth-round draft pick, it would make the most sense if the Rams and Williams could come to an agreement to keep him in Los Angeles.
Last season was the Rams' running backs' best. In 316 carries (a career high), he totaled 1,299 rushing yards and scored 14 touchdowns. His previous high for rushing yards was a year before, where he notched 1,144 and scored 12 touchdowns. Continuously showing that he is getting better and feeling he has more to prove, this should surely be something the franchise looks to get done.
“I don’t feel like I’ve touched my peak yet. I’ve gotten to where I wanted to be, but I’m determined to make this my best season," Williams said.
According to Sptrac.com, Williams' market value, should he hit free agency, sits at a three-year deal worth $31,069,884. That comes to an average salary of $10.4 million per season. Set to make a base salary of $5.3 million with a cap hit of $5.4 million, Williams is going to have to get paid.
Spotrac.com compares Williams to the likes of the Detroit Lions' David Montgomery and the Green Bay Packers' Josh Jacobs. Both of those players have been some of the best running back options in the league, and Williams surely fits that description.
If the Rams view Williams' ceiling as high as he does, this should be a deal they look to get done sooner rather than later. Especially if Williams continues the path he has been on in the league this season, that pay grade could continue to climb.
