Rams' Williams Feels He Has More to Prove
The Los Angeles Rams' ground game has been locked down by their 2022 NFL Draft fifth-round selection, Kyren Williams. Not only has Williams proved to be more valuable than his originally selected spot, but he feels as if he has more to prove to the world.
Since 2022, the Rams' running back has collected 2,582 rushing yards in 579 carries. He has also rushed for more than 1,000 yards in back to back seasons. Not to mention that he has also been a Top 10 running back in rushing yards in those two seasons as well.
Although the statistics speak for themselves, Williams believes he has to continue to show and prove that he can do so much more. In a recent interview conducted with RG, the Notre Dame product believes he hasn't reached his full potential just yet.
“I don’t feel like I’ve touched my peak yet. I’ve gotten to where I wanted to be, but I’m determined to make this my best season," Williams said.
One specific area of his game that he looks to improve on is his explosiveness. In the three years he has played with the Rams in Los Angeles, Williams' most explosive run came in 2023, where he rushed for 56 yards. Last season, his longest rushing attempt went for 30 yards.
“Just trying to make more explosive runs, be able to create long runs and just create more opportunities for my guys around me to be successful,” Williams said. “However that looks, whether that’s pass blocking, catching the ball, breaking long runs, converting first downs, do everything I can to make sure that I’m the best I can be consistently this year.”
The former fifth rounder has been electric for the franchise, regardless of feeling as if he has more to prove. Last season, Williams was able to haul in a career high 85 first downs, and scored 14 touchdowns, which tied him for fifth among the qualified in the NFL.
If it wasn't for Williams, the Rams would be lower than they were ranked last season when it came to average rushing yards per game, as they typically totaled 103.8. Williams, you know, the man who thinks he has to prove more, averaged 81.2 of the 103.8 rushing yards last season.
