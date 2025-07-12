Rising Rams Player Set to Help McVay Accomplish Offseason Goal
The Los Angeles Rams will likely have a high-flying offense this upcoming season, especially in the passing game. The addition of Davante Adams should open up the Rams' offense in more ways than one, as the Rams look to boast a more versatile and explosive offense.
Running lanes should be much more available for Kyren Williams and company. The Rams should be able to spread most defenses out and pick them apart, however they please, including on the ground.
While speaking to the team's website, Rams Running Backs Coach Ron Gould recently explained what he has noticed about Williams this offseason.
"The first thing that stood out to us was his explosiveness. One of the things (I noticed) was just his ability to stay grounded through some of his runs that was really, really evident in the work that he's put in, so really, really pleased with that," Gould said.
His per-carry average dropped last season from the season prior, but Williams tallied a career-high 316 rushes last season.
Although Williams' agent and the Rams are discussing contractually rewarding Williams, the veteran back will have competition this season, as second-year running back Blake Corum looks to gain ground. The Rams also drafted Jarquez Hunter in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.
Earlier this offseason, Rams Head Coach Sean McVay explained why the Rams drafted Hunter, even though they fully believe in Williams and Corum.
”I think when you look at it, really all six of our picks, we had a real appreciation for. I think that's what lessened his group, in collaboration with our coaches, did a great job is let's have a vision for how these guys fit. Let's play the game in terms of, alright, where do we think the rest of the league sees these guys? Jarquez was a guy, in addition to some other running backs that we had real appreciation for, there was a vision for how he fit," McVay said.
"We got a chance to have a Zoom meeting with him as coaches, just liked his demeanor. I think when you look at the production that he had at Auburn going against the caliber of players that he's going against, he's a guy that can hit home runs and so there was a lot to like about him, but the other five guys and really a lot of these undrafted free agents felt the same way.”
