Why the Rams Should Stay Put This Offseason

The Los Angeles Rams must approach this offseason with the mindset that they should strive to improve their roster in every way possible. They came so close to making their first Super Bowl appearance since winning it in 2021, but they couldn't overcome their divisional rivals.

Now, the Seattle Seahawks are the defending Super Bowl champions, and the Rams should be heartbroken. They would've beaten the New England Patriots handily, and this should've been their season. What makes the most sense in trying to improve their roster?

Potential Star Signing

The Miami Dolphins have released Tyreek Hill, and he's now available for any team to pick up in free agency. He's coming off a severe knee injury, so teams should be cautious of that, but the Rams should be near the top of his list as teams he'd like to join.

Sean McVay is an offensive genius, and even if Hill is 31 years old, he'll find a way to make the most of his skillset and use him in creative ways. Matthew Stafford has confirmed he'll be back as their quarterback, and I'm sure the idea of the reigning MVP throwing him passes sounds like a great idea for Hill. They're based in Los Angeles, which has similar weather to Miami.

However, I don't think the Rams should be interested in signing Hill. They already have a veteran wide receiver in Davante Adams, who they signed last offseason. The Rams have plenty of money to spend in free agency, but that doesn't mean they should be looking to spend it on a wide receiver.

Puka Nacua is still under contract, as well as Adams, and their third wide receiver is a position that can be fought for in training camp. Tutu Atwell could fill in there, or Konata Mumpfield could take a jump, or even a player like Jordan Whittington would work well in their offense.

If the Rams don't believe any of those receivers could excel in their offense, they should draft one. Signing Hill would be an aggressive move that helps them out now, but harms them in the future. Even though the Rams can win a Super Bowl in 2026, they also don't know what their team is going to look like in 2027.

They can be competitive for the next five years if they play their cards right, but going after the first star who becomes available isn't the way to do it.

