Three Wide Receivers Rams Could Sign in Free Agency

Tutu Atwell has provided some incredibly explosive plays for the Los Angeles Rams over the past couple of seasons. However, his role within the offense after an injury this season diminished, making it unlikely the former Louisville standout returns to Inglewood in 2026. This means the franchise will be looking for another vertical chess piece this offseason.

General manager Les Senad has $40.7 million in salary cap space before extensions, cuts, and restructures. For the first time in years, the Rams have the chance to spend plenty of money at key positions of need and make premium selections in this year's NFL Draft. Free agency will provide plenty of opportunities for Snead to add another vertical element to the Sean McVay-led offense.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at three free agent wide receivers the Rams could sign in free agency when the new league year begins next month.

Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

Pierce would be considered one of the "all-in" signings from the Rams as they look to enter the 2026 season as one of the main favorites to win it all at SoFi Stadium this time next year. One of the best deep threats in the NFL this past season, averaging over 21 yards per catch in each of the last two seasons, Pierce will be highly coveted across the league, with OverTheCap valuing him at over $18 million per year. A signing like this could make the Rams offense unstoppable.

Calvin Austin III, Pittsburgh Steelers

The former undrafted free agent from Memphis was a fun playmaker in space, though the production doesn't match what the film does. Austin is a quality separator against soft or off-man coverage and provides terrific creativity in space to generate tons of yards after the catch. In the right system, such as Los Angeles, Austin would have a chance to put up impressive numbers alongside Puka Nacua and the ageless Davante Adams.

Tyquan Thornton, Kansas City Chiefs

Along with Pierce, Thornton was one of the better vertical passing game threats in the league, averaging a whopping 23.1 yards per catch on 19 receptions for 438 yards and three touchdowns. Thornton offers blazing speed after the catch and has shown the ability to create ample vertical separation on a consistent basis despite his leaner frame, which could cause concerns around his ability against press coverage. A place like the Rams on a short-term deal would be a steal.

