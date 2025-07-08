This Unit Will Determine the Rams' Season
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the most talented teams in the National Football League, but their offensive line will make or break their season.
Zolton Buday of Pro Football Focus recently ranked every team's offensive line heading into the season. He ranked the Rams' offensive line as the 15th-best in the league.
"The Rams re-signed Alaric Jackson in free agency after he earned a career-high 78.4 PFF overall grade in 2024, which ranked 18th among all offensive tackles," Buday said.
"His efforts and elite run blocking from Kevin Dotson and Rob Havenstein should make this unit good enough in 2025 to allow the Rams' offense to reach its potential."
Earlier this offseason, Rams Head Coach Sean McVay credited several members of the offensive line with productive seasons last year and positive outlooks for the season ahead. As Matthew Stafford enters his 17th season, he will need all the protection he can get from the Rams' offensive line.
“I think continuity, overall toughness, communication, clarity in whatever it is, whether it's the run or the pass game. I think when you look at some of the different things that some guys that were kind of new to the mix last year, I couldn't have been more impressed with Beaux Limmer’s ability to be able to do everything that he did [and] all the things that we asked of him," McVay said.
"I thought Warren McClendon [Jr.], when he came in particularly on the right side, played really well in Rob's [Havenstein] absence. You look at the amount of valuable playing time that Justin Dedich ended up getting for us. I thought we saw good things in Dylan McMahon. I think when you really look at it, I’m really excited about resigning Alaric [Jackson]."
McVay believes Havenstein is fully healthy and ready to return to form. McVay is confident the Rams' offensive line as a whole will play well this upcoming season.
"Rob played really well. I think being able to get a couple of those shoulder surgeries cleaned up, where he's feeling good, he's able to really start a good program to set a foundation and feel good about our tackle spots. Steve [Avila] went through some challenging things where he had the injury. He came back and played really well for us, and really got a lot better as the season progressed," McVay said.
"I thought Kevin Dotson had a complete season. [He] really was available, was able to play in all the games, has a physicality, and has a joy that he plays with that I think emanates across the line of scrimmage
