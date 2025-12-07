Rams Announce Inactives Before Taking On Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams have finalized their roster for their contest against the Arizona Cardinals. The Rams enter this game at 9-3 and a win would put them in position to wrap up the division in a few weeks, depending on results across the league.

Inactives List

QB Stetson Bennett IV

RB Jarquez Hunter

CB Darious Williams

OL Beaux Limmer

DL Ty Hamilton

Instant Analysis

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ty Hamilton (57) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Ty Hamilton is the shocker for this game. Hamilton has been active for most of the season and with Poona Ford entering the game as questionable, one would assume Hamilton would play. Desjuan Johnson becomes active for the first time this season and until the Rams address the reasons behind this decision, one must assume it has something to do with Ford and his snap count.

Hunter Continues to be Inactive

The Cardinals contest marks yet another game in which rookie running back Jarquez Hunter is inactive. Hunter, who doesn't play special teams unless used as a returner, has watched Ronnie Rivers take up whatever carries are left after Kyren Williams and Blake Corum exhaust their workload.

Rams head coach Sean McVay addressed the issue earlier this season, stating that this is by design and Hunter has done everything asked of him.

“To ‘Ja’s’ [ Jarquez Hunter ] credit, he's done a great job and he's stayed patient," stated Hunter. "Nobody wants to be out there more than him and he's done a lot of things that are probably deserving of that. When you're talking about figuring out your 48, you have real confidence in [Running Back] Kyren [Williams] and [Running Back] Blake [Corum]. I think it's been good. [Running Backs Coach] Ron's [Gould] done a great job of balancing those guys' workloads."

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Jarquez Hunter (35) enters the field against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I think you saw it in how well Kyren played last week and how explosive he looks. Blake is continuing to get better and better. With [Running Back] Ronnie [Rivers] being our PP. it'd be hard to be able to get four running backs up right now just based on how you're playing it out position wise and what's going to be their role. But, you always have to be ready because there's a lot of unforeseen things that can happen. I have been pleased with ‘Ja’ even though he's not getting the opportunities, but it's not because of anything he's not doing. It's more of a circumstantial type of thing.”

