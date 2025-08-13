WATCH: Rams OC Mike LaFleur 2025 Preseason Week Two Presser
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams went through a light practice on Wednesday as they gear up for their joint practice against the New Orleans Saints in Carson, Ca.
After practice, Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur fielded questions from the media.
Watch Mike LaFleur's Press Conference Below
On Tuesday, Rams assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant took to the podium to answer questions as he will be acting head coach this week for the Rams' preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Q: Could you speak on the development of Emmanuel Forbes and your relationship with him after Forbes attributed you as helping ‘changing his story’ in the NFL?
“Yeah, that’s awesome," stated Pleasant. "Thank you for saying that. I did not know [Cornerback] [Emmanuel] Mr. Forbes said that. It's our job as a teacher and a coach to help elevate our talent. It's our job to get the most out of our talent. I learned very quickly being here with Mr. Forbes that he was a phenomenal talent that I don't know if it previously had ever been asked to do more to make his game more of a technical game than just pure athletic game. I think as a cerebral football player that he is, I think he really appreciates and enjoys the challenge and understands that I'm attacking him on a technical approach and not physiological approach.”
Q: How is it different preparing for a week like this as head coach versus a play caller?
“I'm a big believer that preparation and opportunity meet together will take care of themselves. I’ve prepared for this moment for time. I’m very thankful again for the opportunity. Coach Sean knows that my end goal is one day to be at this podium like himself. When you have that perspective and you know what you want to do and you know how to do it, then it allows you to do your role. Sometimes when opportunities like this catch people off guard, they try to do too much instead of being themselves. This organization has allowed me to have the opportunity to be my best self to represent this organization as best I could and hope that some good can come out of this opportunity.”
