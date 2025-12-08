WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. When the Los Angeles Rams drafted Kyren Williams out of Notre Dame in 2022, there were zero indicators that he would grow to become one of the most pivotal parts of the franchise but for the last three seasons, that's exactly what the All-Pro ball carrier has been.

Williams' Big Day

As the year quickly draws to a close, there is no one who is having a better season than Kyren Williams. During this cycle, Williams picked up a massive three-year extension that ties him to the franchise until after the 2028 season while he was nominated for the 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

On top of that, Williams is less than 50 yards away from his third straight season with 1,000 rushing yards and he's on pace to finish as a top ten rusher yet again.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23)reacts with Arizona Cardinals running back Michael Carter (22) after the game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Against the Arizona Cardinals, Williams put up 84 rushing yards in reduced action to move up the Rams' All-Time rushing yards leaderboard.

"In today's game, RB Kyren Williams passed Dan Towler (3,493) and moved to 7th in franchise history in rushing yards," stated the Rams PR Team.

Williams is within 2000 yards of the Rams' top five all-time rushers and is only in his third season as a starter.

Building the Momentum

After combining for a massive day last week, the duo of Kyren Williams and Blake Corum had their finest performance of the season against Arizona. Coming into the game, the Rams were praising the work of their running back room with Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur commenting on the performance.

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams assistant coach Mike LaFleur looks on during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“I thought it was great," stated LaFleur. "You could feel them both early on right from the get-go. Again, in the run game it takes everyone. I thought our line did a tremendous job of setting the line of scrimmage. Our receivers, per usual, they got their face in there. Tight ends did a great job. Collectively it took all 11 but you could definitely feel those backs. I thought they worked well off each other.”

In Carolina, the duo combined for 20 carries that resulted in 153 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. On Sunday, they were better with 25 carries that hauled in 212 yards and three touchdowns. Even Ronnie Rivers added eight carries for 41 yards as the game came to a close.

While it's a long shot, if Blake Corum averages a little over 100 yards per game to end the season, he would also join Williams as a 1,000-yard rusher.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.