Rams' Rob Havenstein Discloses Offseason Procedure
One of the pillars of the Sean McVay era, Rob Havenstein, has been a humble, loyal player for the Rams, with his tenure lasting over a decade. However, like all things, time has its effect on players and thus, Havenstein had to get some light work done on his shoulders.
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams confirmed that Havenstein got both shoulders cleaned.
"Rams RT Rob Havenstein confirmed he got both shoulders cleaned out this offseason, but nothing that constituted an actual repair." Wrote Jackson. "He'll be limited during OTAs this spring but expects to be ready to go for training camp."
Havenstein injured his shoulder on Christmas Day during an odd accident in practice. That caused him to miss the final two games of the regular season before he returned for the playoffs.
While Havenstein did miss the NFC West clinching game against Arizona, he could have played against Seattle in the season finale if needed. Sean McVay spoke about the injury after the victory over the Cardinals.
"Close. That shoulder is such a finicky thing and it's such an important part of being able
to control those blocks. It was such a freak thing that happened in practice. We don't
have any padded practices left unless we're fortunate enough to earn the opportunity to
get in [to the playoffs] so it was one of those just awkward collisions. It didn't look like
much, but when you look at the scan there was something there that said there was a
strain, and you want to be smart with that. He's going to do everything in his power to be
ready to roll and he was certainly missed last night."
And that's all it takes, an awkward collision during an unpadded practice to lose a pillar of the offensive line.
The procedure Havenstein underwent should help prevent more damage from having a bigger effect on his shoulders as the Super Bowl champion begins the final years of his career.
Havenstein does turn 33 next month, but his play emulates a player in his prime. Offensive linemen can grow old in McVay's system. Andrew Whitworth was in his 40s when he retired, and he probably could have put on the pads for a couple more seasons had he wished. A great sign for a franchise legend.
