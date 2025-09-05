Rams Have Potentially Elite Unit Up Their Sleeve
The Los Angeles Rams are a few days away from kicking off their regular season with their home opener against the Houston Texans. It is the start of a new campaign for a franchise ready to put itself back into championship contention on a full-time basis.
Some will say the Rams overachieved for the last two years, winning 20 games off the backs of a young roster and the arm of Matthew Stafford. However, the overachievement is seemingly legit as Los Angeles enters the 2025 season with superb talent on both sides of the ball.
One of the most intriguing storylines for the Rams this season is their running back room, popularized by starter Kyren Williams, who has rushed for over 1,100 yards in each of the last two seasons. Behind him are two young tailbacks who could see plenty of playing time in 2025. Does this signal the chance that the Rams could have the best run game in football?
Los Angeles has makings of a top run game
It seems like, for the first time in a while, the Rams have a quality group of running backs that can handle any workload size that comes their way. Williams, who has 544 carries in the past two years, needs a split of carries to keep himself fresh for the offense. Enter, Blake Corum and Jarquez Hunter, who are combined for two years of experience, not including this year.
Corum, a former third-round pick and all-time running back from Michigan, is expected to be the No. 2 runner behind Williams, while rookie Hunter provides a change-of-pace in short-yardage situations and when the Rams need to chew the clock late in games with a physical brand of football.
Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur discussed a week ago about splitting reps between Williams, Corum and Hunter ahead of the regular season:
"When you look back at it, and I know Kyren, he’d say he could go for double that and if anyone could, it probably is him. It benefits everyone to make sure that you're not just wearing someone down or overusing somebody. The plan is to split those up a little bit and distribute, whether it's the run or the pass game, and making sure people are involved within the scheme. He’s a team guy. He'll do whatever's asked. When his number's called, we all know Kyren is going to show up on Sundays.”
It feels like LaFleur and head coach Sean McVay finally have the talent at running back to have a successful and consistent committee in the backfield. This opens up opportunities for the offense itself to become a formidable unit if the run game becomes a handful for opposing defenses weekly.
For the latest news and stories from the Los Angeles Rams and the running back room, ensure you follow along on X (formerly known as Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Let us know your thoughts on the Rams rushing offense for this season when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.