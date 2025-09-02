Why Week 1 Will Put Rams to the Test
The Los Angeles Rams face the Houston Texans for the opening NFL Sunday. It is a battle between two premier teams in the NFL in their respective conferences, as both teams aspire for new heights and a chance at competing for a Super Bowl title.
Los Angeles and Houston offer similarities in their approach, but are unique in their youth and preparation, along with their paths to success in recent years. However, the key to their success comes from the quarterback position, with two passers at different stages of their career who offer high-level play at the position.
Matthew Stafford and C.J. Stroud
A game that is surprisingly not on primetime is this one. The Rams and Texans bolster two quarterbacks that are among the best in the league in Matthew Stafford and C.J. Stroud. This is a nationally televised-like matchup being played in the early afternoon slate of the season, robbing fans across the nation of an opportunity of viewing two great passers.
Stroud and Stafford are at different portions of their career: Stroud is just in his third season, looking to rebound from an up-and-down sophomore season, while Stafford enters his age-37 season at the twilight of his career, yet still playing as a true franchise quarterback in pursuit of his second Lombardi Trophy.
This is a great first challenge for the Rams defense, especially their back seven. There may not be an elite, standout defender on this unit, but all fit defensive coordinator Chris Shula's system well, and it could give Stroud some challenges. Stroud's poise and composure in the pocket will be on display early, with a questionable offensive line against a great young defensive front.
Stafford will face a similar situation, albeit a better, more consistent offensive line, against the Texans' top defense. In all, this is a game where the football IQ, prowess, and playmaking ability of both quarterbacks will be on display. For many of the All-22 coaches' film nerds, including myself, this is one of the games I'm most excited about across the entire league.
Sunday represents a matchup between the old guard and the new. No one knows how much Stafford truly has left, especially with a lingering back injury from this summer, while Stroud presents an unknown of whether he can return to his rookie form as a top passer. This Week 1 matchup should provide plenty of fireworks from both quarterbacks.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.