Will Rams' Williams Reach This Achievement in 2025?
The Los Angeles Rams struck gold when they drafted running back Kyren Williams. Williams got drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. Since donning a Rams uniform for the first time, Williams has continued to show why he was a steal for the franchise in the draft.
While his first season was him just getting his feet wet in the NFL, collecting 139 rushing yards in 35 carries, his role the next season propelled him into stardom. In his sophomore season, Williams totaled over 1,000 rushing yards for the first time, and did so just this past season as well.
Williams has been one of the more underrated running backs in the NFC since his arrival. Last season, Williams was third in the NFL in carries, with 316, and seventh in rushing yards with 1,299. In his three seasons, the Rams' running back has totaled 2,582 rushing yards.
Going into his fourth season in the league and with the Rams, Williams has a chance to climb the ranks on the franchise's all-time rushing leaderboard. The board is led by Steven Jackson, as he accumulated 10,138 rushing yards in his Rams career between the years of 2004 and 2012.
Going into the 2025 campaign, Williams ranks 16th on the all-time board. Not only is it impressive for Williams to already be within the Top 20 of the category, but with another plus season, that Top 20 could turn into a Top 10 status.
Fighting for a chance at a contract extension, Williams would need 684 to tie Wendell Tyler for 10th place all-time for the franchise. Tyler collected 3,266 rushing yards as a Ram between 1977 to 1982. Given Williams hasn't fallen below 1,000 rushing yards in two seasons, this could be a feat easily accomplished.
So long as Williams can stay healthy, as the Rams will need him to if they have any hope of returning to the NFL Playoffs, he will be a big factor on the roster. Holding a Top 10 status, regardless of the sports accomplishment, is a huge deal. Give Williams the ball, and he'll deliver.
