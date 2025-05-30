WATCH: Rams' Sean McVay Talks Relationship With Lakers' J.J. Redick
At Wednesday's OTAs, the Rams had a special guest with them on the practice field as Los Angeles Lakers' head coach JJ Redick was in attendance as the team got after it, looking to build on 2024's success.
Redick, like Rams head coach Sean McVay, are the figureheads of two of the most successful sports franchises in Los Angeles, and due to their shared responsibilities, the two have developed a relationship over the years, a relationship that began before Redick got into coaching.
“You know what I like is the opportunity to be able to have people that are in similar platforms where you're always trying to learn and share," said McVay. And even though there might be some different things specifically or tactically, there's so much crossover in leadership in the platform that we're blessed to be able to have. I got connected with JJ a little bit before he took the job and had always respected him from afar. But I mean, you talk about a well thought out guy, a great willingness to be able to look inwardly at, alright, where are those areas of improvement, understanding how you bring people together. And so really enjoyed him coming out and I think the guys did today too.”
Redick, a long-time basketball analyst following the conclusion of a legendary basketball career, led the Lakers to a 50-32 record during his debut season as a head coach, his first NBA coaching job ever. It marked Los Angeles' first 50-win season since the team went 52-19 during the COVID-19-shortened 2019-20 championship season, a season highlighted by a major offseason move for star Luka Doncic.
Like Redick, Sean McVay knows what it's like to turn around a failing franchise. While the Lakers weren't in the same predicament as the Rams were entering the 2017 season, the season Sean McVay took over as head coach, the two men greatly improved their franchises in year one, and if similarities continue, that could mean Redick and the Lakers could be headed to the NBA Finals next season.
Communication is key in coaching, and while McVay deals with 53 players on a weekly basis, plus the practice squad, Reddick deals with 12-15. Perhaps both men can adopt each other's methods to improve communication from an individual and team standpoint, incorporating the tactics from another sport.
