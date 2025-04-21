Rams Can Not Draft Rising SEC QB in First Round
There's a lot of talent with Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. There's a lot of rough film and questionable decisions, but underneath that awaits an athletic gem ready to be mined with the proper coaching Milroe failed to receive in college.
Whatever gifts await does not justify a first-round selection, especially not by the Los Angeles Rams with the 26th overall selection.
CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan mocked Milroe to the Rams with the 26th pick, and while I respect the work and opinions of Sullivan, he could not be any more wrong about this situation.
"My antenna was raised when I saw that Jalen Milroe was invited to Green Bay for Day 1 of the draft." Wrote Sullivan. "They don't do that unless they have it on pretty good authority that there's a possibility he comes off the board, right?"
"Given that he's more of a project, I think that makes him a fascinating prospect for the Rams to target as Matthew Stafford continues to go year-to-year with the organization. Sean McVay could have his cake by contending with Stafford in the immediate and eat it too by developing Milroe as a dual threat star in the shadows."
While I'm all on board for drafting and developing Milroe, if the Rams select him at 26, they might as well burn the draft card and go home because outside of winning a Super Bowl, there is nothing Milroe could do to justify the selection.
I call this the Lamar Jackson effect. NFL front offices sometimes believe that if you're a good enough passer and fast like Jackson, you can be developed into a dual-threat star. That's not true, as people often forget Jackson was one of the best passers in college football to supplement his talented feet.
Even if Milroe can develop into a duel threat quarterback, the Rams need a player who can contribute this year at 26. The team has holes at defensive back, linebacker, receiver, tight end, and running back. They do not need another quarterback.
This is about building a Super Bowl contender. Milroe makes sense in the fourth, not in the first.
