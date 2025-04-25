Rams Honor Los Angeles First Responders At Draft HQ
The Greater Los Angeles area was devastated by a string of fires back in January that caused such extensive damage, entire neighborhoods were wiped out in a matter of hours.
Despite fires seemingly popping up all over the area, the city's heroes, Southern California's first responders, went into action, saving many homes and lives as they battled blazes against horrific conditions well into the night, every night.
The Rams were personally affected with members of the team, coaching staff, various staffs, and other Rams affiliates having to evacuate their homes, having lost their homes, suffering tremendous losses.
The Rams in responce, have continued their efforts to honor those heros, wearing decals during their NFC Wild Card game against Minnesota, donanting to recovery efforts, hosting their draft war room at LAFD Air Operations, and according to the Rams' Stu Jackson, hosting a private luncheon on day two of the NFL Draft for emergency workers.
"Rams hosting a luncheon honoring first responders here at Draft HQ (LAFD Air Operations)." Wrote Jackson. "Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Blake Corum, Kobie Turner, Tyler Higbee and Kyren Williams are here as part of it as well."
"McVay and Rams President Kevin Demoff both spoke to the group, which included multiple agencies across the Los Angeles area. The first responders got to meet and greet the players in attendance afterward."
It can not be put lightly the amount of work Los Angeles first responders performed, especially against the massive Palisades Fire that damaged Rams Announcer Sam Laganà's home.
They also battled against to Eaton fire which affected the Rams' practice facility and as a result, affected some of the players.
"The wildfires that have torn through Pacific Palisades and other parts of Los Angeles this month have damaged or destroyed about $350 million in public infrastructure, including streetlights, recreation centers, and a library that burned down, according to a city report." Wrote Los Angeles Times' David Zahniser. "The vast majority of the damage to L.A. city infrastructure was attributed to the Palisades fire, which destroyed more than 6,700 structures and damaged 904 others, many of them in Pacific Palisades."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and find all of our content this week!
Please let us know your thoughts on draft weekend when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE