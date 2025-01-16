With Hope and a Hose, How Rams Announcer Sam Lagana Saved His Palisades Home
A man's home is his kingdom. It is his place of solitude and like the lords of feudal Europe, a man will do anything to protect it, even if it means giving up his life for it. Rams announcer Sam Lagana knows what home means and he also knows what his home is worth. Not in monetary evaluations but in the security and sanctity developed through years of living.
Lagana like many residents of the Palisades fell victim to the wildfires that engulfed the region, being forced from his castle in the hopes of finding safety. While firefighters braved the elements deep into the night, home after home, memory after memory, collapsed like dominos in one of the worst disasters in Southern California history.
Armed with his press pass, giving him access that was restricted to the public, Lagana returned to the spot where he built a life, praying that his beloved hideaway from the world remained.
According to Joel B. Pollack, a senior editor for Breitbart and neighbor of Lagana, upon Lagana's return, a hopeful and harrowing sight awaited him.
As one of the few allowed back into the neighborhood, Lagana returned on Wednesday, January 8th to find his home was unharmed but many were destroyed.
While inspecting the damage, the fires raged his way and with fire crews stretched across the region, simultaneously battling several massive fires including the Eaton fire and Kenneth fire, located near the Rams practice facility, only Lagana remained.
Like the final knight taking his last stand, armed with a simple water hose, Lagana stood firm, refusing to surrender his kingdom. As the fire took down structure after structure including a local elementary school, his efforts seemed futile but with the help of several volunteers of the city council, Lagana and his hose kept his abode alive.
His house remains one of the very few in his neighborhood that survived and while Lagana should feel proud of his actions, the utter devastation surrounding him is too much to bear.
Despite everything that happened, Lagana remains committed to doing his part in restoring some hope to the city. Five days after saving his home, he was on assignment in Phoenix for the Rams' dominant win over the Vikings.
Should the Rams defeat Philadelphia and Washington beats Detroit, Lagana will be set to host his second NFC championship game in four years. With the city in need of a winner, perhaps it is appropriate that such a man should be the one reminding Rams fans whose house it really is.
