A Bold Prediction for Rams' 2025 Season
The Los Angeles Rams have arguably had the best offseason of any team in the league. Los Angeles has strategically added players across the board, solidifying many of their biggest positions of need in the process.
Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com analyzed the Rams' schedule. Barshop listed one bold prediction for a Rams team that has gradually grown into one of the best teams in the National Football League. Sean McVay has been given the tools to develop his roster, and it is time for him to maximize it.
Barshop believes the Rams will continue one of their trends from the past couple of seasons. However, she believes this time will not be out of necessity. Los Angeles has started the past two seasons poorly, which is something no one thinks will be an issue this season.
"The Rams will win at least seven of their last 10 games after the bye to end the season. Los Angeles has gone on a run to make the playoffs each of the past two seasons using similar surges, although both were necessary given their 3-6 (2023) and 1-4 (2024) starts to the past two seasons. The schedule sets up for a strong end to the 2025 season, especially with few potential cold-weather games," Barshop said.
After falling short to the Philadelphia Eagles this past postseason, Los Angeles has been determined to improve their roster this offseason. Les Snead and the Rams added Davante Adams and several other players in free agency at positions of need.
Along with a strong free agency period, the Rams also had a strong draft. Los Angeles secured a second first-round pick in next year's NFL Draft, while also adding several talented players. The Rams undoubtedly have one of the best situations in the league but will soon have to get put it all together.
Snead, McVay and the Rams are in position to go on a deep playoff run this season, one that many believe may end in a trip to the Super Bowl. As Stafford's carer comes to an end, giving the veteran quarterback one more shot at the Lombardi would be poetic.
