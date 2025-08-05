Los Angeles Rams Have Confidence in Offensive Line
Teams such as the Los Angeles Rams can have all the success in the moment, but have doubts creep in about the viability of certain postions or players that could put the team in a compromising position. That is what the Rams are in at the moment, with injuries and doubts up front scaring off potential supporters heading into the season.
However, within the organization, the confidence in the Rams offensive line is high and full ahead of the 2025 season and the first preseason game of the month.
McVay and others voice confidence in offensive line
Head coach Sean McVay has been a big proponent in the franchise's most successful stretch in it's long history. Their worst season was only three years ago when the team was in a quick rebuild before accelerating back into postseason contention on the backs of a young roster.
Lately, some doubts have crept in about the offensive line and the development of its younger talents. However, McVay was one of the most vocal supporters when asked about the group's progress this offseason.
"So we're growing. A lot of work to do," McVay said. "We know that you're going to probably end up playing with nine offensive linemen at some point. You hope to be able to stay as healthy as possible.
"Last year was a good eye opener for us of we better do a good job of building depth. You can't have enough guys that have played meaningful football and that are tough, smart, competitive and communicate with one another."
McVay notes a job well done from offensive line coach Ryan Wendell: "I really feel fortunate for the leadership that he provides and then some of those guys I mentioned at the earlier part of the question,” he said.
The 'guys' mentioned were right tackle Rob Havenstein and center Coleman Shelton, one of the Rams' key free agent signings this offseason. Shelton, who has been heckled by Chicago Bears fans online for his play last season, provides a great communication baseline for the Rams up front.
Veteran right guard Kevin Dotson voiced his support for Shelton, who will be a key player along the offensive line.
"It's always great working with Coleman. He's like the smartest center I've ever worked with. He's talking a lot. He tells you everything that you need to know, and he makes the game easier."
Dotson also showed a voice of confidence with backup right tackle Warren McClendon, who could eventually succeed Havenstein as the team's franchise right tackle with some great showing in training camp so far, and even dating to last season.
"He's a dog. He's always ready, no matter where they put him at and I think he's ready for any time they throw him in," Dotson said.
Rams fans should feel more confident about their offensive line ahead of the season after McVay and Dotson's latest comments. This is a talented offensive line that has the depth and talent to be a formidable group in 2025, and could help the offense become a juggernaut once again in the McVay era.
