Rams Kevin Dotson Gives Opinion on Doubted Linemen
After the Rams wrapped up training camp, Kevin Dotson took the podium. The guard affectionately known as K-Dot around the facility turned his career on its head when he joined the Rams, becoming the team's most consistent lineman from 2023 to now.
However, two offensive linemen in a position to play critical roles for the Rams this season are two men who have faced scrutiny from the media and fan base. When the Rams announced they would be bringing back Coleman Shelton as their center, many asked why, with certain Bears fans criticizing his play in 2024 and Rams fans wondering why they made the move.
I was one of them, asking what happened with Beaux Limmer's development that caused the Rams to take him off the field.
However, it's clear why the Rams want Shelton. The offensive line trusts him, Matthew Stafford trusts him Sean McVay does as well. Why? Because Shelton is able to command his line, putting his unit in a position to stop the oncoming defense.
“It's always great working with Coleman," said Dotson. "He's like the smartest center I've ever worked with. He's talking a lot. He tells you everything that you need to know, and he makes the game easier."
While the offensive line is set with Shelton being expected as the only change, Alaric Jackson's current health issue with blood clots has opened up his left tackle spot. It was surprising to see Warren McClendon Jr wasn't given the job with the Rams signing D.J. Humphries and David Quessenberry.
However, McClendon has impressed, being called into service when Rob Havenstein has off days. In that role, he's shone.
I asked Dotson, who plays right next to McClendon, about his play and growth. Dotson gave him a glowing review.
“He's a dog. He's always ready, no matter where they put him at and I think he's ready for any time they throw him in," stated Dotson. It doesn't matter what time it is, what game it is, what person it is that we're going against, I trust him. Trust in everything he does.”
At this point, my faith in McClendon has been restored. This guy has a strong shot at inheriting Havenstein's job once he retires if he continues to play like he has been. The Rams can win with him.
