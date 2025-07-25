Rams Are Happy Veteran Center Coleman Shelton is Back
After spending one season in Chicago, Super Bowl champion Coleman Shelton is back with the Rams. I had the pleasure of talking with him during Rams OTAs, where he expressed happiness to not only be back with the team but, more importantly, his teammates, especially since the 2025 Rams projected starting offensive line is the same unit Shelton left after 2023.
However, it's mutual happiness as both Sean McVay and Rob Havenstein spoke about having their teammate back in Los Angeles.
McVay made it clear why they decided to bring back Shelton. It was for one square foot of real estate located between Shelton's ears. Shelton's ability to make the proper calls has increased communication along the offensive line, and for his teammates, players with 20+ years of combined experience, those talks are critical to getting the offense where it needs to go.
“It's huge. The command, the communication, that's just such an important part," stated McVay. "You've heard us talk about it before, that rapport between the center and the quarterback, and you know how that echoes from inside out. You hear our guards communicating more. I think it'll be great. I have so much confidence in what [Offensive Lineman] Beaux Limmer’s going to be for our football team down the line."
"I think for him to be able to see how Coleman runs the show will only make him better and he'll get a chance to be able to play some guard as well. But it was awesome. I love Coleman and it was great to be able to get him back in general throughout the spring, and he picked up where he left off, and we look forward to getting the pads on. But he's a stud and he represents everything that we're looking for.”
However, it was his teammate and the elder statesman of the Rams, Rob Havenstein, who painted a clear picture of the role Shelton plays towards team success.
“It's great. I love Coleman Shelton," stated Havenstein. "He’s played a lot of years and a couple of different positions and been on a couple of different teams. I think the experience, the leadership, the calmness and the way he goes about his work… He's really intentional about what he does. It’s great to have him in the building, personally, he’s one of my good friends, so it’s great to have him back.”
Coleman Shelton. The difference for the Rams offense in 2025.
