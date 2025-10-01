SI NFL Expert Drops Major Rams Prediction Before Thursday Night Football
The Los Angeles Rams will be hosting their long-time NFC West Rival, the San Francisco in a primetime fight on Thursday Night Football. It is going to be a battle like we always see these two teams have.
It is more than bragging nights. The winner of this one could possibly be the leader of the NFC West after Week 5. The Rams are coming into this game after another good win under their belt. And they will be at home and looking to make sure they keep the 49ers at Bay.
This matchup always brings the best out of both teams. And these two coaching staff know each other very well. The Rams are looking to take a game from the 49ers and improve to 4-1 on the season. For the Rams, it is going to be about coming down the clock and making sure they do not have any turnovers. This offense has been looking like the real deal all season, and they will be facing a good defense, but something will have to give in this matchup.
SI NFL Expect Makes Massive Prediction
"A couple of things, they do not get rattled," said SI NFL Senior Writer Hondo Carpenter. "Once I say that the Rams haters are going to come out and say Look what happened in Philadelphia. But young players make young players mistakes. But the point of the matter is that you have seen them in other opportunities this year when they could have gotten rattled. Whether it was an injury or a player made a mistake. And toughness is just not going out there and beating people up."
"Sean McVay in this league is a top-three head coach in my opinion, without question. And you are seeing a team that mirrors the general manager and mirrors the head coach. Seeing a team that does not get rattled, they expect to be in every game. They do not worry about when things do not go their way."
"You see, young receivers make plays. You see older receivers make plays. Then, when they branch out and say We are not going to let you pass the ball. That is when they run the ball. They are tougher because they understand the Rams are at their best with the sum of their parts. And the sum of their parts is what you see in Sean McVay and Les Snead.
