Rams Morning Report: Coen Admits Rams Caught Him By Surprise
The Los Angeles Rams learned a lot from their victory over the Jaguars on Monday. Here's the latest.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen admitted Sean McVay and the Rams outmaneuvered their defensive approach on Monday, commenting on the Rams' heavy usage of three tight end formations throughout the game.
"They played a lot more 13 personnel the other day than we expected and anticipate," stated Coen. "We expected some more 12 with Puka [Rams WR Puka Nacua] being out, didn't necessarily envision or see a ton of 13 show up and that was what they hit that play out of as well, so they were able to max-pro it and get Ferguson on the lean post and runaway. So yeah, that was definitely a brutal one. And then that's exactly what we're looking at. In these situations, in these personnel groupings, exactly what are our best calls and priority calls that we can put these guys in?”
National Analyst Pegs Shula as Head Coaching Candidate
ESPN NFL Analyst Peter Schrager stated Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula would likely to be considered for a head coaching vacancy this offseason.
"Chris Shula," stated Schrager. "Rams DC. Remember that name when December and January coaching buzz season starts picking up. No one's been with McVay longer (in life, in work). In last two years, has taken a very young D and done wonders."
Steve Avila Had Himself a Funny Moment
Against the Jaguars, Jacksonville defender Foyesade Oluokun committed neutral zone infraction while Steve Avila having one of the wildest sequences of the season.
In a series of steps, Avila put Oluokun on the ground, ran forward and kick his heels.
League News
Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons lost to the San Francisco 49ers. Thus the Rams' currently own the 14th pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.
San Francisco 49ers
As a result of defeating the Falcons, they remain the leader in the NFC West as the 49ers, Rams, and Seahawks sit at 5-2. The 49ers also suffered another injury.
"49ers have lost another defensive end to injury: Bryce Huff injured his hamstring near the end of Sunday night’s win over Atlanta and HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters, “Hopefully it won't be longer than two weeks,” as reported by Schefter. 49ers already were without DEs Nick Bosa and Tarron Jackson."
There's rumors that a move for Trey Hendrickson might be made by the 49ers and if there's truth to that story, Huff's absence might accelerate that process.
