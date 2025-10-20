Ram Digest

Rams Coordinator is Drawing Major Head Coaching Buzz

The Los Angeles Rams might see another addition to the McVay coaching tree after the season

Brock Vierra

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay at a press conference after a NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay at a press conference after a NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Rams walked into this season knowing that if defensive coordinator Chris Shula emulated what he did to end 2024 season, he would be a top head coaching candidate after this season. Not only has Shula's defense mimicked those efforts, they have often exceeded them after another year of development, with the addition of specialized weapons. Now that thought of Shula leaving is gaining traction.

The National Media

ESPN NFL Analyst Peter Schrager commented on Shula after the Rams' dominant win over the Jaguars.

"Chris Shula. Rams DC," stated Schrager. "Remember that name when December and January coaching buzz season starts picking up. No one's been with McVay longer (in life, in work). In last two years, has taken a very young D and done wonders."

Chris Shula
Jul 29, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula on the field during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Shula was a member of McVay's inagural staff back in 2017, working as an assistant linebackers coach. He would slowly rise through the ranks, winning two NFC titles and Super Bowl LVI with the team before taking over for Raheem Morris as defensive coordinator in the 2024 offseason after Morris became the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

The Inside Scoop

This is something that I have been covering for nearly a year at this point as there were murmurs that Shula was a dark horse head coaching candidate last season with the expectation that he would be heavily in the mix this offseason.

Back in January, we got confirmation of those murmurs. This in an excerpt from the report.

Chris Shula
May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One NFL executive told Los Angeles Rams on Sports Illustrated exclusively, "Chris is a rising star.  He might be one or two coaching cycles away from landing a head coaching gig, but being with Sean (McVay) will only continue to make his stock rise. It's not a matter of if he gets a head coaching job, it's simply a question of when."

I was able to speak with Morris himself at the NFL Combine about Shula and Morris was more than pleased with the job Shula did in Los Angeles. Morris also stated that he expected Shula to join him within the ranks as a head coach in 2026.

Raheem Morris
Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris shows his frustration with an official during the first half of a game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It remains my belief that the Miami Dolphins will move on from Mike McDaniel and will make Shula a top priority. However, that is an opinion. The Dolphins have not publicly made any moves for McDaniel's removal or an interest in Shula.

