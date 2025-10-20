Rams Coordinator is Drawing Major Head Coaching Buzz
The Los Angeles Rams walked into this season knowing that if defensive coordinator Chris Shula emulated what he did to end 2024 season, he would be a top head coaching candidate after this season. Not only has Shula's defense mimicked those efforts, they have often exceeded them after another year of development, with the addition of specialized weapons. Now that thought of Shula leaving is gaining traction.
The National Media
ESPN NFL Analyst Peter Schrager commented on Shula after the Rams' dominant win over the Jaguars.
"Chris Shula. Rams DC," stated Schrager. "Remember that name when December and January coaching buzz season starts picking up. No one's been with McVay longer (in life, in work). In last two years, has taken a very young D and done wonders."
Shula was a member of McVay's inagural staff back in 2017, working as an assistant linebackers coach. He would slowly rise through the ranks, winning two NFC titles and Super Bowl LVI with the team before taking over for Raheem Morris as defensive coordinator in the 2024 offseason after Morris became the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.
The Inside Scoop
This is something that I have been covering for nearly a year at this point as there were murmurs that Shula was a dark horse head coaching candidate last season with the expectation that he would be heavily in the mix this offseason.
Back in January, we got confirmation of those murmurs. This in an excerpt from the report.
One NFL executive told Los Angeles Rams on Sports Illustrated exclusively, "Chris is a rising star. He might be one or two coaching cycles away from landing a head coaching gig, but being with Sean (McVay) will only continue to make his stock rise. It's not a matter of if he gets a head coaching job, it's simply a question of when."
I was able to speak with Morris himself at the NFL Combine about Shula and Morris was more than pleased with the job Shula did in Los Angeles. Morris also stated that he expected Shula to join him within the ranks as a head coach in 2026.
It remains my belief that the Miami Dolphins will move on from Mike McDaniel and will make Shula a top priority. However, that is an opinion. The Dolphins have not publicly made any moves for McDaniel's removal or an interest in Shula.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE