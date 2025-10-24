How the Rams' Offense Runs Smoothly Due To Jimmy Garoppolo
The Los Angeles Rams currently possess one of the best passing offenses in the NFL and despite Matthew Stafford missing all of training camp, the McVay offense runs smoothly and the reason is Jimmy Garoppolo.
Garoppolo, the Rams' current backup quarterback, took a majority of the team's snaps during training camp and their two joint practices
McVay Praised Garoppolo
McVay spoke about Garoppolo's role in getting the offense ready during the preseason.
“It's huge," stated McVay. "We've mentioned this before. There’s nobody like [Quarterback] Matthew [Stafford], we know that. To be able to have somebody that has done all the things that you're mentioning going into year 12, played in big games. He's got a great demeanor in the huddle. He has the ability to be able to run our offense. Now we're still able to evaluate the other 10 around him."
"We’re able to continue on with the installations where that hasn't always been the case with us if we needed to be smart and rest Matthew. We’ll certainly be really excited when we get ‘number nine’ back out here leading the way for us. In the meantime I've been really pleased with Jimmy."
"I don't want to say that I'm surprised, but it is a big factor for us to be able to feel like we can be as patient as we need to be for what's smart for Matthew. Then oh, by the way, it's not affecting the team at this time right now because of what Jimmy is able to do. We'll be excited about getting Matthew back here, but having Jimmy as a big edge for us.”
Stafford's Return
Garoppolo was the definition of a true professional. Didn't cause one distraction, didn't cause one issue. Literally showed up, did his job, and went home. When Stafford came back into the offense, it took him two days to get his rhythm back and that's because Garoppolo was helping fine-tune the offense.
His veteran leadership, NFL arm, and understanding of the offense helped the Rams' defense get ready too. Garoppolo provided the looks needed to properly train and when the story of the 2025 Rams gets written, Garoppolo already carved out his chapter.
