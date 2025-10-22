Which Players the Rams Should Consider in Blockbuster Deals
The Los Angeles Rams have made it to the Super Bowl twice in the McVay era and in both seasons, Les Snead executed a trade for a pass rusher. In 2018, it was Dante Fowler Jr and in 2021, it was Von Miller. If the Rams want to go down that road again, NFL Insider Jordan Schultz announced that the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets are being viewed as teams who could conduct a fire sale before the deadline.
Miami Dolphins
"Sources: With the #Dolphins sitting at 1-6, teams around the league are keeping a close eye on their pass-rushers ahead of the trade deadline — including Bradley Chubb (no guaranteed money after this season), Jaelan Phillips (in the final year of his contract), and Matthew Judon (a surprise healthy inactive on Sunday)," reported Schultz.
While I doubt Chubb or Judon will be in play for the Rams, Phillips could be a player that intrigues. Chubb could be put into play because of the lack of guaranteed money but his trade cost might be a bit too high while Phillips is different if there's an understanding that this would be a temporary move and Los Angeles wouldn't offer him an extension.
Phillips is looking for his second contract and the Rams get defenders paid.
New York Jets
"Teams are keeping an eye on the #Jets ahead of the trade deadline: names being mentioned include Breece Hall, Quincy Williams, Jermaine Johnson II, Will McDonald IV, Michael Carter II, and Allen Lazard, among others, per sources:,"
stated Schultz.
"One source told me: “There’s an element of trying to figure out who are Glenn’s guys and who aren’t. Remember when Detroit suddenly traded Hockenson? A building block from the last regime is not going to be a guaranteed building block in this one.”
While Breece Hall is likely out of play due to the Rams' approach to the running back room, other options could intrigue. Quincy Williams provides a massive boost to the linebacker room, possibly establishing the depth that the Rams are looking for but in that case, would Omar Speights be okay with a reduced role?
Carter II is an option at corner but not one I think the Rams will explore seriously due to his extension.
Both Jermaine Johnson and Will McDonald are on their rookie deals and the Rams have proven that they'll use as many pass rushers as they can. Both men are under contract in 2026.
