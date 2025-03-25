Rams Made By Far Best Quarterback Move During Free Agency
The Rams are living rent-free in the heads of the New York Giants. And New York is an expensive place to live.
Jameis Winston got to compare New York housing costs with Cleveland after signing with the Giants over the weekend. Meanwhile in Western Pennsylvania, Aaron Rodgers is keeping everyone in the darkness. And in less than a month at Rodgers' former home in Green Bay, up to four quarterbacks could go in the first round of the draft.
Needless to say, both the Rams and Matthew Stafford are feeling great about their quarterback situation, after restructuring the contract of the 17th-year veteran. And because the Giants weren’t able to lure away Stafford from Los Angeles, New York should be petrified about its uncertain-quarterback future, ESPN's Jeff Darlington said Monday.
Other notable quarterback moves since the Super Bowl include Sam Darnold to Seattle, Geno Smith to Las Vegas and Justin Fields to the Jets. But the NFL’s best quarterback transaction so far is whatever Sean McVay told Stafford to keep him in the Rams’ House.
“You're tying your franchise's season and potentially your livelihood to one of these guys,” Darlington said Monday on ESPN’s Get Up, discussing a list of notable quarterback moves this offseason. “Other than Matt Stafford, do you feel good about anybody on that list?”
“No, and that's the point,” Mike Greenberg responded. “Sam Darnold, you never know what he might be. Geno Smith, very good; is he going to win you a championship? That's a question. Justin Fields, does he finally meet the potential?
“Teams are sort of waiting out the Kirk Cousins thing and he was flat terrible last year, so hopefully that was just injury related.”
Stafford knows he’s in a great spot with McVay, especially after the Rams added Davante Adams earlier this month. The quarterback shared his perspective with Jason and Travis Kelce on March 12.
"A little nerve-wracking there for a little bit,” Stafford said on New Heights podcast. “Just trying to figure out what was going to go down, but happy to be back wearing Rams colors, playing at SoFi, doing the thing."
Stafford mentioned that while he’s committed to the Rams in 2025, he’s not as sure what the future holds after this season.
"I think in the end, I know that they wanted me back,” he said. “I wanted to be back. We just had to figure that out and get to that point. We did and I'm sure as hell happy that I'm going to be here for at least another year and hopefully some after that."
