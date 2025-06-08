Will the 49ers Trade for Miami Dolphins Cornerback Jalen Ramsey?
As long as the 49ers are getting any player Robert Saleh ever coached, why don't they trade for Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey?
Saleh coached Ramsey when he was a rookie for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016. That season, Saleh was the Jaguars linebackers coach, and the head coach was Gus Bradley who currently is the 49ers' assistant head coach. So they have a connection to Ramsey.
And they probably could get him for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick -- he's currently holding out of mandatory minicamp and he's 30, so he's slightly past his prime. They should take a flyer on him. If he's no good, they can cut him next year.
But Ramsey is still one of the best cornerbacks in the league even if he isn't quite as good as he once was. He would be the best cornerback on the 49ers and he would start over second-year corner Renardo Green who just got roasted by Jauan Jennings and Demarcus Robinson during OTAs.
Keep in mind, Saleh had lots of success with older cornerbacks during his first stint as 49ers defensive coordinator. He brought in Richard Sherman after he tore his Achilles on the Seahawks, and the 49ers went to a Super Bowl with him. Next, Saleh revived Jason Verrett's career -- he was one of the 49ers' best players in 2020.
Ramsey currently is better than those two were on the 49ers. If they're serious about contending in 2025, trade a late 2026 draft pick for Ramsey before the Rams do.