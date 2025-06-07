How Matthew Stafford Fits Into Aaron Rodgers Landing in Pittsburgh
News of Aaron Rodgers hit Pittsburgh’s doorstep like an overdue Amazon package on Thursday. It also prompted a question: If the four-time MVP can’t lead the Steelers to their first playoff win since 2016, would the organization move on from highly respected head coach Mike Tomlin?
Evan Cohen and former Super Bowl winner Chris Canty discussed that topic on Friday’s edition of Unsportsmanlike. And what’s relevant to the Los Angeles Rams is whether Tomlin could look back and regret that he didn’t more strongly pursue Matthew Stafford three months ago.
“It's not like he wasn't allowed to scream and yell and say, ‘Go get me Stafford,’” said Cohen, who has supported Tomlin throughout his Pittsburgh tenure. “There had to have been, correct me if I'm wrong, there had to have been a price where the Rams would have said, ‘Sorry, Matt, we're actually going to trade you; they just offered us two first-rounders and a second-rounder.”
Had the Steelers offered such draft capital for Stafford, they would’ve only addressed the Rams’ willingness to part with the 37-year-old quarterback. And Cohen’s hypothetical comes with the post-draft context of the future first-round selection the Falcons gave the Rams to jump back into the first round on April 24.
The Steelers would’ve still had to address Stafford’s contract, likely having to offer more than the $100 million the New York Giants reportedly had on the table, according to the New York Post. Stafford ultimately agreed to a restructured contract with the Rams on Feb. 28, sacrificing money to capitalize on a better Super Bowl window in Los Angeles than New York.
Assuming the Steelers would've offered Stafford similar money to land Stafford, they might’ve opened the door to a Rodgers-Davante Adams reunion in Sean McVay’s offense.
All fantasy football speculation, obviously, but what’s reality is Rodgers actually shouldn’t feel pressure to save Tomlin’s job.
“If Mike Tomlin is not going to be the Steelers coach anymore,” insider Dan Graziano said Friday, “I think that's not going to be because of Aaron Rodgers. That would be because the organization decided it's time, or he's decided it's time, or both.
“I think if they flame out, if they don't have a good year, if it's his first losing season, if they miss the playoffs, there'll probably be some conversations. But I think there would have been, anyway.”
