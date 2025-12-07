How Davante Adams Feels About Home Field Advantage

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a veteran playmaker in Davante Adams and while Adams has been fantastic as a player, it's his ability to see the future, allowing him to remain present that has been his special gift this season.

Adams On the First Round BYE

Adams spoke this week on the prospect of securing a first-round bye, diving into the significance of having such an advantage.

“The rest obviously and getting that guaranteed win," stated Adams . "The young guys are always concerned about not getting a check for that week. I don't know how that goes anymore but as you get older you just start appreciating a little bit of extra rest. It’s kind of another bye week for you and just a chance to just sit back, watch football and regroup."

"Obviously, with getting that number one seed, everything has to go through where you are, which [would be] here, coming through L.A. Controlling the weather and things like that. Wherever we go and play we’ll show up and make it happen but if we can control the elements and stuff like that and have our home crowd, obviously that's a big thing for us.”

Adams Remains Present and Grounded

Adams was asked if it's easy to not pay attention to the standings at this point in the season. Adams' response illustrated his veteran mindset and ability to take things as they come.

“Yeah, it's too early for that," stated Adams. "They were just singing our praises a week ago and now, ‘We suck’ just because we go out and don't win the game. It's a very emotional game that you have to make sure you balance yourself and find a way to deal with the ebbs and flows and not ride the rollercoaster because things aren't always going to go great."

"You may lose a game here and there. I've been a part of teams where we had to run the table. I'm sure you guys remember that back in the day, [Former Packers teammate and current Steelers Quarterback] Aaron [Rodgers] with the run the table movement. We won out, went to the playoffs and obviously didn't go to the Super Bowl, but just not feeling like you have a shot with five or six weeks left and then you make it happen just by staying focused and going 1-0 each week. That's more our mentality.”

Adams' made two NFC Championships games and experienced multiple first-round byes with former Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur during their time in Green Bay.

