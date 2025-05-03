Are Rams Still Viewed at the Top of the NFC West?
The Los Angeles Rams' backs were against the wall last season, as they started off with just a singular victory before they hit their bye week. As we all know now, the franchise was able to turn things around, and claim their spot at the top of the NFC West division.
Even after winning the division, the Rams were overlooked by the league, as they were never the favorites to win the NFC. Much like they did at the beginning of the season, the Rams silenced their doubters by not only punching past the first round, and giving the eventual champions a run for their money in the NFC Championship Game.
Going into the new season, the Rams' outlook hasn't changed. They aren't rebuilding, they aren't a team to stream roll through, they are a dangerous team that can take on the best of the best. If anything taught the NFL anything, it's not to count out the Rams.
In a recent NFC Power Rankings made by CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan, the Rams crack the Top 5 in the rankings, as they continued to add pieces to the puzzle through both pro free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.
"L.A. nearly blew it up by allowing Matthew Stafford to seek a trade this offseason, but the two sides came to the wise realization that they are better together than apart. Last season, they took the eventual Super Bowl champion Eagles to the brink of elimination, and they should be even better in 2025," Sullivan wrote.
"They swapped out Cooper Kupp for Davante Adams and retained offensive tackle Alaric Jackson. Their Day 2 picks should become immediate contributors with Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson proving to be a target for Stafford in the passing game, while edge rusher Josaiah Steward can be a pass-rushing specialist. The thing I'm most excited about with the Rams in 2025 is the continued ascent of Jared Verse into superstardom."
After seeing the downfall of the San Francisco 49ers last season, it is likely that that franchise will give Los Angeles a run for its money, but as we have seen time and time again, it isn't smart to count out the Rams.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and find our daily coverage on the Rams.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Rams' 2025 outlook when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.