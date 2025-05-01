Rams Should Be Top Option to Open 2025 vs. Eagles
The Los Angeles Rams were on their way to a storybook playoff run in 2024 before falling to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in a closely contested divisional round game.
Now, the Rams seem outfitted to be one of the top compeititors to the Eagles' throne in the NFC. When the two teams meet again, it certainly feels like it will be a meeting of the NFC's two best teams and a potential preview of what is to come once January rolls around.
For one former No. 1 overall pick, that is exactly the type of drama-filled contest that should kick off the entire 2025 season. With the Eagles set to host an opponent on the NFL's opening night after their big Super Bowl win, the Rams look like one of the most appealing potential opponents.
"The Los Angeles Rams were close to ousting the Eagles in last year's Divisional Round but ultimately fell short," NFL.com's David Carr said.
"The Rams are running it back with Matthew Stafford and replaced Cooper Kupp with Davante Adams. Sean McVay's offense still has the playmakers to make one more push before the veteran QB calls it career, and Chris Shula's defense feels like it is about to hit its stride behind a youth-led front. And we know the Eagles aren't going anywhere. This playoff rematch would kick the season off with a bang."
The Rams have certainly boosted their roster this offseason, with the addition of Davante Adams in free agency set to be amongst the most impactful in all the NFL. There is a reason the Rams are seen as one of the NFC's best teams entering 2025.
"I'm jacked about this team and jacked to get started, but we're just getting started," Rams general manager Les Snead said after the draft.
"As Sean always talks about, now build the foundation for what we're going to attempt to do next season and then you take it a phase, a month and a day at a time from there. [I'm] looking forward to going through the process to getting to Week 1 where uh oh, we're seven days away till they start keeping score and it counts."
