Three Takeaways From Rams' Matthew Stafford's New Deal
Matthew Stafford just got $40 million reasons not to hang the cleats up yet as the Rams and their Super Bowl-winning quarterback agreed to terms on his new deal that will pay him through the 2026 season.
In 2025, Stafford will earn $44 million in an essentially fully guaranteed deal. However, the idea that this is Stafford's swan song year couldn't be further from the truth, as the terms indicate plans for Stafford to remain with Los Angeles through 2026.
"If Matthew Stafford is on the Rams roster next [year] at the start of FA [Free Agency], he’ll lock in another $40M. Stafford was on the books for $58M over 2 years, now it's $84M over 2 years. Wrote NFL insider Ian Rapoport. "Coach Sean McVay recently told Adam Schein of Mad Dog Unleashed Radio, 'I think he can play as long as he wants, but fortunately, I'm hoping it's a couple more years."
Here are three takeaways from Stafford's new deal.
1. The Rams do not believe 2025 will be Stafford's final season.
Before this new deal, the Rams were ready to prepare for a life after Stafford. Going on a year to year basis, this new deal would satisfy Stafford's financial requirements through the next two seasons.
Considering the timeline, the deal would make it easy to retain Stafford should he want to continue playing. At over $40 million in 2026, that's a lot of money to walk away from if you're Stafford and a lot of money to commit to a player if you had questions about his future. Clearly the Rams do not have those questions.
2. Jimmy Garoppolo isn't the Rams succession plan at the moment
Things can change, especially with Garoppolo loving life on the Rams. The Rams love Garoppolo back but considering the Rams only gave Garoppolo a one year deal and Stafford got a two year extension, Garoppolo likely wouldn't be the starter until 2027 if he stays with Los Angeles.
Garoppolo would turn 36 years old that season.
3. The Rams want Arch Manning.
Manning is likely to stay at Texas past the 2025 season so if he's a member of the 2027 NFL Draft class, that would line up with the expiration of Stafford's contract.
Manning would be a cheap replacement as Stafford's void years affect the cap and the Rams could flip the Falcons first round pick for more picks in order to have enough draft capital for the legacy quarterback
