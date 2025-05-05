BREAKING: Rams and Matthew Stafford Agree to New Contract
It's official. The Rams and Matthew Stafford have a new deal in place as reported by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.
In 2025, Stafford will earn $44 million in an essentially fully guaranteed deal for this season. However, the idea that this is Stafford's swan song year couldn't be further from the truth, as the terms indicate plans for Stafford to remain with Los Angeles through 2026.
"If Matthew Stafford is on the Rams roster next [year] at the start of FA [Free Agency], he’ll lock in another $40M. Stafford was on the books for $58M over 2 years, now it's $84M over 2 years. Wrote Rapoport. "Coach Sean McVay recently told Adam Schein of Mad Dog Unleashed Radio, 'I think he can play as long as he wants, but fortunately, I'm hoping it's a couple more years."
A steep price to pay, but Stafford was allowed to explore the market and is believed to have found a potential suitor with the Raiders. The Rams likely had to offer something in the range of what the Raiders were willing to offer.
Something to note is that after negotiations with Stafford failed, the Raiders traded for Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks.
Smith is on the last year of his deal from Seattle with the Raiders taking on a $40 million cap hit in 2025. The Raiders also extended Smith upon trading for him, giving the veteran quarterback a two-year $75 million deal with $58 million guaranteed.
Considering the similarity in numbers with Stafford getting a higher amount of $9 million overall, it's safe to say Stafford had leverage entering negotiations.
Stafford and the Rams were also on a year-to-year understanding that while he remains under contract, both parties would have to figure out guaranteed money every offseason. With this new deal, it firmly places the ball in the Rams' court as they would have a limited time to make a decision on Stafford's future.
Stafford spoke in April about whe he remained with the Rams.
“It wasn’t something that happened on that Friday during that meeting. It’s not one thing that sits there and goes, ‘Hey, this is the reason. There's one thing that makes me want to come back. There are so many positive things about our organization and about our team."
"I never really wanted to leave. I’m just happy to be back and happy that the Rams want me back. We can move forward and hopefully have a great season.”
