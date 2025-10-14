Rams Morning Report: Week 7 Brings Change, Hurdles
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are 4-2, tied for the lead in the NFC West and sit in a Wild Card spot. Here's the latest with the team and from around the league.
Los Angeles Rams
The Rams will remain in Maryland, holding practice at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, the home of the Baltimore Ravens, before flying to London at the end of the week to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.
Injuries
“As far as injuries are concerned from yesterday, [Wide Receiver] Puka [Nacua] has a little bit of an ankle sprain," stated McVay. "We’ll be day-to-day with him. Initially he felt pretty good today, but we’ll see how the week progresses. [Running Back] Blake Corum, same thing with his ankle."
"Positive information on him, but he would be out if we were to practice today. We’ll take those guys a day at a time. [Offensive Lineman] Rob’s [Havenstein] making good progress with his ankle. Everybody else has your typical bumps and bruises. Blake was able to come back. Puka was able to come back. We will see what it looks like as far as their game statuses are concerned as the week progresses.”
McVay went into more detail regarding Tutu Atwell, who missed Sunday's contest.
“I think he should be good," stated Atwell. "He got that little tweak. He had a good workout on Saturday, but it was more along the lines of erring on the side of being safe rather than sorry. Everything is pointing in the direction of him being ready to go. We might have a little bit of a limitation on Wednesday, but he's progressing. We're expecting him to be ready to play on Sunday.”
All members of the Rams are set to travel to London this week.
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars have ruled out LB Devin Lloyd (calf) and TE Quintin Morris (groin) for the Rams' game in London. Lloyd has been on a tear this season. He will be replaced by Ventrell Miller.
Coen and Gladstone
Former Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen and former Rams executive James Gladstone have seemingly turned around the Jaguars overnight, investing in the pillars of the team, re-arming through the draft, and building their culture with an infusion of NFL veteran talent with a premium on character players.
The Rams are set to reunite with their former employees on Sunday in what should be a phenomenal matchup with both teams sitting at 4-2 and with both sides in the middle of a hotly contested divisional race.
Around the League
Brian Branch
The NFL has suspended Detriot Lions defensive back Brian Branch for one game without pay after Branch struck Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in the face following the Chiefs victory over the Lions in Arrowhead.
Branch attacked Smith-Schuster due to an alleged hit to the back of the head during the end of the game from Smith-Schuster to Branch. Branch has stated he was wrong for what he did but reports are stating Branch plans to appeal the suspension.
Miami Dolphins
After the Miami Dolphins lost another game, this time to the Los Angeles Chargers, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa called out members of his team for being late to team meetings/ player events.
Brian Callahan
Brian Callahan, whom the Rams defeated in week two, was the first coaching domino to drop as the head coach was fired by the Tennessee Titans on Monday.
Since the end of the 2021 season, the Titans have traded AJ Brown, fired GM Jon Robinson, hired GM Ran Carthon, fired Vrabel, hired Brian Callahan, fired Carthon, hired GM Mike Borgonzi, fired Callahan, and will be looking for his replacement this offseason.
Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons defeated the Buffalo Bills on Monday night behind a massive performance from Bijan Robinson. The Falcons are now 3-2 and it does not look good for the Rams as they own the Falcons' 2026 first-round pick.
