Rams Morning Report: Multiple Injuries Being Reported Across Division
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Here's everything you need to know about the Los Angeles Rams and how the team is affected by news across the league.
Los Angeles Rams
Injuries
Puka Nacua suffered an ankle injury against the Ravens. His status for next week is unknown and it's unclear if he will even make the trip to London, let alone play.
McVay on Rams Win over Baltimore
Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to reporters after his team's victory over Baltimore on Sunday.
“Great job by the group finding a way," stated McVay. "You go into halftime at 3-3. I thought after the first drive they had offensively, I thought we really settled in. I thought we controlled the game defensively. A bunch of guys made plays. I thought our rush was there. I thought our coverage was really good. Quentin Lake showed up. You felt our edge players. Then the way we started the second half, that was in alignment with what we wanted. You end up capitalizing on the score, then you capitalize playing complementary football to go up 17-3. [We] had a nice long drive. You know, [we’ve] got to be better."
"We’ve got to have better communication collectively in some of those situations right there. There is a lot that we can learn from, [and] a lot that we can grow from. It’s a lot easier to be able to do that after a win, but I think there will be some things that we can definitely clean up offensively. Obviously, you guys are going to ask me about the [missed] field goal. I thought the protection was good. We’ve got to make the kick. We ended up missing the kick. [We] ended up hitting the second one, [but] not very clean right there."
"The snap felt like it was a little bit high. I loved our punt operation at the end versus basically a 10-man rush look that they presented. We will take the win. We will look to be able to improve. We have a great challenge next week.”
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars lost to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Rams are set to play the Jaguars in London next Sunday. In the loss, Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba put up eight receptions for 162 yards and one touchdown.
It's also important to note that newly traded for cornerback Greg Newsome is still learning the defense.
San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers revealed that All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner suffered a broken and dislocated ankle that will force him to miss the rest of the season. Now the 49ers' defense is without Warner and Nick Bosa for the rest of the season.
Jauan Jennings self-reported that he's dealing with five broken ribs plus both high and low ankle sprains.
Arizona Cardinals
Marvin Harrison Jr left the Cardinals' game against the Colts with a concussion. Kyler Murray missed the game with injury as well.
Lucas Havrisik
Former Los Angeles Rams kicker Lucas Havrisik made his first NFL appearance since week 17 of the 2023 NFL season, debuting for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
Havrisik was perfect for the Packers, hitting two field goals and three extra points.
