Rams Morning Report: Multiple Injuries Being Reported Across Division

The Los Angeles Rams have no time to waste as the road to Sean McVay's fifth division title lays open

Brock Vierra

Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) speaks with head coach Sean McVay during the second half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) speaks with head coach Sean McVay during the second half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Here's everything you need to know about the Los Angeles Rams and how the team is affected by news across the league.

Puka Nacua suffered an ankle injury against the Ravens. His status for next week is unknown and it's unclear if he will even make the trip to London, let alone play.

McVay on Rams Win over Baltimore

Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to reporters after his team's victory over Baltimore on Sunday.

“Great job by the group finding a way," stated McVay. "You go into halftime at 3-3. I thought after the first drive they had offensively, I thought we really settled in. I thought we controlled the game defensively. A bunch of guys made plays. I thought our rush was there. I thought our coverage was really good. Quentin Lake showed up. You felt our edge players. Then the way we started the second half, that was in alignment with what we wanted. You end up capitalizing on the score, then you capitalize playing complementary football to go up 17-3. [We] had a nice long drive. You know, [we’ve] got to be better."

Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

"We’ve got to have better communication collectively in some of those situations right there. There is a lot that we can learn from, [and] a lot that we can grow from. It’s a lot easier to be able to do that after a win, but I think there will be some things that we can definitely clean up offensively. Obviously, you guys are going to ask me about the [missed] field goal. I thought the protection was good. We’ve got to make the kick. We ended up missing the kick. [We] ended up hitting the second one, [but] not very clean right there."

"The snap felt like it was a little bit high. I loved our punt operation at the end versus basically a 10-man rush look that they presented. We will take the win. We will look to be able to improve. We have a great challenge next week.”

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars lost to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Rams are set to play the Jaguars in London next Sunday. In the loss, Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba put up eight receptions for 162 yards and one touchdown.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) hauls in a reception for a touchdown score against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's also important to note that newly traded for cornerback Greg Newsome is still learning the defense.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers revealed that All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner suffered a broken and dislocated ankle that will force him to miss the rest of the season. Now the 49ers' defense is without Warner and Nick Bosa for the rest of the season.

Oct 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jauan Jennings self-reported that he's dealing with five broken ribs plus both high and low ankle sprains.

Arizona Cardinals

Marvin Harrison Jr left the Cardinals' game against the Colts with a concussion. Kyler Murray missed the game with injury as well.

Former Los Angeles Rams kicker Lucas Havrisik made his first NFL appearance since week 17 of the 2023 NFL season, debuting for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Oct 12, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers kicker Lucas Havrisik (35) kicks a field goal with punter Daniel Whelan (19) in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Havrisik was perfect for the Packers, hitting two field goals and three extra points.

Brock Vierra
Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.