NFL All-Pro Wants Record Rams' Matthew Stafford Helped Set
When someone questions how Calvin Johnson was not only inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame but was a first-ballot inductee, despite only playing nine years in the NFL, one must simply point to his 2012 season, where he broke Jerry Rice's NFL single-season receiving yards record, putting up 1,964 yards, plus a league-leading 122 receptions.
In peak mid-2010s Lions form, despite a record-setting campaign by Johnson and a year where Matthew Stafford led the league in receptions and was less than 40 yards short of a 5,000 yard passing season, the team finished 4-12, slightly taking off the shine of Johnson's achievement.
However, as time has gone on, Johnson's mark remains as a reminder of how dominant he was, considering no one has broken it since.
That doesn't mean the NFL isn't trying as All-Pro and 2024 Triple Crown winner Ja'Marr Chase stated he wants the record and believes he and his LSU teammate Justin Jefferson are the only ones who could finally eclipse the 2,000 yards mark.
"The next three years, somebody has to do it, if it's not me," Chase said to CBS Sports.
So will Chase get it? 2024 was Chase's best statistical season, recording 1,708 or about 100 yards per game.
Jefferson's best season was back in 2022, when he won NFL Offensive Player of the Year. He recorded 1,809 yards or 106 yards per game.
Chase has Joe Burrow throwing him the football so he has a quarterback that can consistently deliver an accurate football but in the same breath, Chase's future targets might be limited if Tee Higgins finds a way to stay healthy.
Jefferson has a better shot as a player but concerns regarding the unknown ability of J.J. McCarthy may prevent success.
For Stafford, he has his own player going after the title with Puka Nacua averaging nearly 90 yards last season but keep in mind he left the 2024 season opener early and was ejected from the Seahawks game in Seattle so it's more like ten games he played, raising his yards per game to 99.
That is on par with Chase. However, Davante Adams will cut into his targets.
My take is that until an 18th game is added, Johnson's record is safe. Remember that teams used to double-team him on the line of scrimmage like he was a gunner. That's just different.
