Rams Have a Pivotal Late Season Matchup on the Road
I have reviewed most of the Los Angeles Rams' 2025 schedule, going over each game and identifying what to look out for in these matchups. Just like the NFL season itself, it seems to fly by as I'm already talking about the home stretch of the season, who the Rams will be facing in week 14.
Week 14 begins a two-week stint on the road for the Rams, and it'll be important to start their road journey with a win, and that's definitely possible against the Carolina Panthers. It's possible, but it may not be as easy as it once seemed.
The last time these two teams played was in 2022, when the Rams won decisively despite having a down year overall. Just like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Panthers' roster has shifted a ton since the last time Matthew Stafford and the Rams faced them.
Though the Rams will be successful in 2025, if they have no major injuries, the same thing can't be said about the Panthers with the same level of guarantee. Their franchise savior was meant to be Bryce Young, but he has not played up to his first overall pick status so far.
It could be due to roster construction, or how the team was coached, or even due to Young himself, but 2025 is a year where there's a lot of pressure to prove himself already in his young career. If he underperforms again, he's already been benched before, so the next logical solution would be for him to find his way on a different team.
I don't have a clue where the Panthers will be record-wise in week 14 of the 2025 NFL season, but what I do know is that if the Rams want to walk out with a win, they must do so by airing the ball out and torching the Panthers' defenders.
The Rams' defense will make its mark on the game, but late last year, Young showed confidence and poise when dealing with pressure. If he continues to build on that, the ferocious Rams' defensive line may not be as effective as it could be on paper.
On the other hand, Young has plenty of weapons now in what will be one of the most diverse wide receiver rooms in the league. Xavier Legette, Adam Thielen, and rookie Tetairoa McMillan will all be looking to make their lives easier and could pose a threat to the Rams' defense.
Jaycee Horn and Michael Jackson will be tasked to defend against Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, and I believe the Rams are better equipped to defend against their wide receivers than the Panthers are to beat Sean McVay's offensive scheming.
If the Panthers developed into a contender, this matchup could have playoff implications in the NFC and make it even more exciting to watch. If they fail for another year, the Rams will still have to take them seriously, as this could be a trap game if they treat it too laxly.
